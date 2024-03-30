National

Pawar Vs Pawar In Maha: NCP Fields Sunetra Pawar Against Supriya Sule In Baramati

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has nominated Sunetra Pawar as its candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, challenging Ajit's cousin, Supriya Sule.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
PTI
Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule (L) with Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar (R) | Photo: PTI
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has officially nominated Sunetra Pawar as its candidate for Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat. This decision puts her in direct competition with her cousin, Supriya Sule, daughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar.

The announcement, made by NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, marks a significant development in what many had speculated to be a family feud turned political showdown. Tatkare emphasised that the contest symbolises a clash of ideologies rather than a mere family rivalry.

Sunetra's candidacy follows an intense period of campaigning in Baramati, where she has been actively engaging with locals and party members. The move by NCP (Ajit Pawar) comes as part of their strategy to assert their presence in a constituency that has long been dominated by the Pawar family.

Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar meet - | Photo: PTI
NCP Declares Supriya Sule As Baramati Candidate Amid Speculation Of Sunetra Pawar's Candidacy

BY PTI

Earlier today, NCP (Sharad Pawar) announced its first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, nominating Supriya Sule as its candidate for the Baramati seat. This sets the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle within the family's stronghold.

Baramati, a constituency that has remained under the influence of the Pawar family for over 55 years, holds immense significance in Maharashtra's political landscape. Sharad Pawar first won the Maharashtra Assembly polls from Baramati in 1967 and continued to retain the seat through subsequent elections. Supriya Sule has been representing the constituency since 2009, further solidifying the family's grip on the region.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) is part of the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. The party has announced candidates for ten seats in Maharashtra out of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Apart from the Baramati seat, NCP has fielded candidates like Amol Kolhe for Shirur, Bhaskar Bhagre for Dindori, and former Congress MLA Amar Kale for Wardha. Notably, Bhagre will be pitted against Union Minister Bharati Pawar of the BJP in Dindori, while Lanke, the sitting MLA from Parner, will face off against BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil from the Ahmednagar constituency.

L to R: Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra | Ajit Pawar | Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule - sunetrapawar.com and X/@AjitPawarSpeaks and @PawarSpeaks
'Not A Family Fight': NCP's Supriya Sule On Speculations Of Contesting Against Sister-In-Law From Baramati

BY Outlook Web Desk

