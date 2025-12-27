Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

When you are behind the wheel this week, exercise extreme caution. You must keep your eyes and ears open at all times, particularly when you are approaching sharp turns and intersections, as this increases the likelihood that you may be involved in an accident. People will take notice of your dedication and hard work this week, and because Rahu is positioned in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, this could result in some financial gain for you. This coming week marks a turning point where contemplation and action come together. On a professional level, you can experience a sense of motivation to complete duties that are still outstanding before the new year begins. The amount of responsibility you have grows, but so does your self-assurance. Seniors may take notice of your diligent work if you are currently working. Instead of making rash expenditures, owners of businesses should concentrate on establishing stability in their existing businesses. In terms of finances, you might incur costs associated with your family or future planning, but a prudent budget can help you maintain a sense of equilibrium. The best way for students to succeed in school is to study methodically rather than cramming at the last minute.