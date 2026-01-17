Weekly Horoscope For January 18–24, 2026: Progress And Decisions Shape Aries, Libra & Capricorn

Get lots of rest so that you can revitalise yourself. Because you will have a lot of time to yourself this week, you should take advantage of the opportunity to go for a walk to improve your health. This will allow you to get some exercise. Although you spend most of your time at home, you can still participate in some activities that are not difficult. During the course of this week, the planet Ketu will be situated in the eighth house of your Moon sign. As a result, individuals who are involved in the business world are advised to exercise extra caution when making any decisions that pertain to their financial situation. There is a possibility that a seemingly tiny error could result in losses in transactions that you had intended to complete. When you are in the process of doing the transaction, it is necessary for you to exercise caution and carefully read each document. This week, you have the potential to anger your parents if you spend an excessive amount of money on your luxuries or if you stay out and about late at night for any reason. It is important to keep this in mind from the very beginning, and you should avoid doing anything that could lead to reprimands or reprimands from them.