Weekly Horoscope For February 8–14, 2026: Career Progress And Financial Gains Ahead For Aries, Taurus & Capricorn

Weekly Horoscope (February 8, 2026 - February 14, 2026): This weekly horoscope outlines how planetary movements may influence health, finances, career, family life, and education throughout the week. It highlights areas where careful planning, disciplined spending, and clear communication will be important. Many people may see progress in professional matters and studies, while others are advised to manage stress and emotions wisely. Overall, the week supports practical decisions, steady effort, and balanced living.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
The placement of Saturn in the twelfth house of your Moon sign means that to keep your health in good shape this week, you will need to engage in activities that involve the outdoors and sports. By taking part in these activities, you will be able to recoup the energy that you have lost and complete important duties in the future. You may be able to triumph over a previous financial issue this week with the assistance of your parents. Not only will this alleviate the mental stress that you are experiencing, but it will also make it possible for you to put your energies in the appropriate way after your position has improved. Since Rahu is located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, your hilarious character will assist you in becoming more well-known in social events.
Your social position will improve as a result of this, and you will be successful in gaining the attention of a large number of dignitaries for your efforts. Those who were born under this sign and are involved in business partnerships will find that this time is beneficial for recovering from losses that have occurred in the past. This period will prove to be quite beneficial for your career, and you will have the opportunity to get together with a large number of influential people in order to formulate suitable strategies for expanding your company. When it comes to the realm of education, pupils who are born under your zodiac sign will achieve outstanding results on the examinations that they have been anticipating. This week, the majority of students will begin the week with a strong concentration on their academic pursuits, which will ultimately result in their achievement.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week, you will experience a greater degree of emotional intensity as a result of Ketu's placement in the third house from your Moon sign. As a result, you could experience feelings of reluctance to open up and communicate with other people. It is best to let go of problems from the past and make an effort to start over if you want to keep yourself from experiencing stress. When it comes to expanding your company, you might be considering taking out a loan or credit card this week. On the other hand, because Rahu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you might be able to obtain a loan from a bank or another organisation. However, you will need to exercise extreme caution from the very beginning when dealing with financial transactions. This week, you might experience some good fortune in your family life. When a new vehicle is purchased, there is a good chance that the family dynamic may undergo favourable transformations as a result.
Additionally, if a member of your family is eligible for marriage, their marriage will be confirmed, which will allow you to take pleasure in the delectable cuisine that they have prepared. You may have better luck this time around. The other members of the family and relatives will respect you more as a result of your active participation in the chores that are performed around the house. During this week, people born under your zodiac sign are likely to experience fantastic results in their professional lives. You will be successful in getting promotions and salary raises, and you will be able to overcome every diplomatic strategy in the office thanks to your dedication and hard work. If you are getting ready for competitive examinations, this week will be especially beneficial for you. Despite this, you will need to put in more effort than you did in the past because the only way you will achieve success is if you do so. Consequently, make the most of this opportunity and make an effort to comprehend the topics and concepts.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
As a result of Rahu's position in the eighth house in connection to your Moon sign, your health will continue to be favourable during the course of this week; however, you should refrain from travelling during this time. You may experience exhaustion and stress as a result of travelling. As a result, give it as little attention as you can. Because Ketu is currently located in the second house from your Moon sign, those who were born under your sign should refrain from taking any chances with their finances during this week. Before you use your money at this time, you will need to make sure that you have adequately prepared yourself, even though there is a possibility that you will receive unexpected financial advantages from a variety of sources.
Increasing your acquaintances with prominent and important people in your immediate environment can be accomplished by participating in social activities, which will prove to be an excellent chance. In the next week, your capacity to exert influence over other people will bring you a great deal of success. It will be vital for you to reevaluate your approach to work and make any required adjustments in order to attain success in your professional life. This is something that you should keep in mind from the very beginning, since, if you don't, you can end up creating a terrible image in the eyes of your boss. This week, it will be vital for all of the students to prepare a list of everything that is required to accomplish their objectives and to plan. Your ability to receive positive news and perform well in the future will be facilitated by the fact that this will save you a significant amount of time and energy.
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Practising pranayama during this time will help alleviate many of the health difficulties that you are experiencing as a result of Saturn's placement in the ninth house of your Moon sign! This week, instead of focusing your energy on an excessive number of duties, you should concentrate solely on the really necessary tasks. Next week, you are going to spend a significant amount of money refurbishing or decorating your property. Even though you might not be aware of it at the moment, these expenditures will eventually become a significant contributor to your financial issues. Because Rahu is currently located in the eighth house of your Moon sign, you are going to experience a volatile temperament this week. I
n light of this, you will need to exercise self-control and work on improving your temperament. Before speaking, you will need to carefully select the words that you will use, particularly when you are with your spouse or partner. On the other hand, unfavourable consequences can have an effect on the tranquillity of the home. The effectiveness of your work performance will be put to the test throughout this week. You will need to keep your concentration throughout the entirety of your efforts in order to accomplish the results you desire. In addition to this, you can make use of the experience that your elders have. Students will discover that their minds are diverted from their studies this week, and the primary cause for this could be an event that was attended by their families. While you are in this predicament, rather than squandering time, you should withdraw into solitude and study.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week is going to be fantastic so far as your health is concerned. You will be bursting with energy and will not spare any effort to do every activity in an effective manner. Consequently, you will need to resist concentrating on things that are not really vital. During this week, you will need to have a clear understanding that as long as you have money, your expenses will continue to increase at a quick rate. This is because Saturn is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. Because of this, you will need to make sure that you keep any extra money in a secure location from which it is simple to withdraw it before you run out of money. It is also possible for you to gift this money to your parents.
Making use of this money will assist you in avoiding a great deal of financial difficulty in the future. Your witty personality will make you more well-liked among people who are attending social occasions. Your social position will improve as a result of this, and you will be successful in gaining the attention of a large number of dignitaries for your efforts. Additionally, this week will bring you favourable outcomes with regard to travel that is relevant to your vocation. You will be presented with fresh opportunities as a result of these trips. Another group of people who are likely to benefit financially from a trip is individuals who are working in the import and export industry. At this moment, a person who is close to you might be able to offer aid in accomplishing your objectives. On the other hand, there is a possibility that you may not accept their assistance since you will believe that you are more capable than they are.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
You are the only one who can truly know what is best for you while Ketu is in the twelfth house from your Moon sign. Consequently, you need to be courageous and self-assured, make decisions quickly to enhance your health, and be ready to deal with the repercussions of your actions. Since Saturn is currently located in the seventh house, according to your Moon sign, there is a possibility that a lack of sufficient income could result in conflict within the household during this week. Therefore, regardless of the circumstances, it is important to have intelligent conversations with members of your family and, if required, seek proper counsel on how to save money.
During this week, allowing your children an excessive amount of independence could lead to complications for you in the future. From the very beginning, it is important to keep a close eye on them and their company, and it is also important to pay attention to the individuals that they associate with. During this week, it is possible that you will not be able to perform work that you have not completed in the past and for which you have received a reprimand from your superiors. Not only will this cause you to experience a rise in mental stress, but there is also the risk that these responsibilities will be transferred to another coworker and will no longer be your responsibility. You must refrain from engaging in any illicit activity, such as cheating, if you are scheduled to take any exams this week. In that case, you run the risk of causing injury to both yourself and your future.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
In the event that you have been experiencing symptoms such as acidity, indigestion, and arthritis, this week will provide you with some respite. This is because Saturn is currently located in the sixth house of your Moon sign. Nevertheless, it is recommended that you take precautions against less serious illnesses, such as the common cold and influenza, which may crop up from time to time. The fact that Rahu is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign indicates that this week may bring you unexpected financial benefits; however, these gains will only be temporary. People who are engaging in unlawful activities will therefore need to give serious consideration to their actions before taking any risks. In that case, there is the possibility of monetary losses.
This week, you might make the decision to buy a new house for your family or to opt to renovate and improve the appearance of your current house. When it comes to home décor, you will most likely invest some money. However, this will not have any effect on your financial status; rather, you will be successful in obtaining the respect and prestige of the members of your family. It's possible that a lot of businesspeople may make the decision to make a profitable investment this week with the assistance of a close friend or acquaintance. On the other hand, before you invest somewhere, you will need to be aware of every aspect of the investment, regardless of how minor it may be. In the event that it is required, you may also get the assistance of a senior or an expert. According to the planets and stars that are associated with your zodiac sign, many pupils may experience feelings of isolation throughout this week. In a scenario like this, you can find a solution to this problem by either spending time with your pet or having a conversation with a member of your family.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Given that Ketu is located in the tenth house from your Moon sign, it seems that this week will be beneficial for your health. Consume foods that are high in vitamin C regularly to improve your health, and take advantage of the fact that it is quite improbable that you will experience any serious illnesses during this time. This week, those who are employed will be in desperate need of money, but if you have been on spending binges in the past, it is possible that you will not have enough money. Consequently, this may result in unfavourable scenarios. Because Saturn is located in the fifth house, your Moon sign indicates that you will make an effort to go back home early this week, and it is quite likely that you will be successful in doing so.
During this time, you will find yourself reminiscing by looking at old photographs or looking through old family albums. During this week, those who are in partnerships need to keep a close eye on their partners. There is a possibility that your partner will do you harm for some reason, which will perhaps result in monetary losses. For those students who have been feeling confident about their upcoming examinations, this week will serve as a kind of test for students. You will be under a lot of stress, not only because of the strain of exams, but also because you will be trying to catch up on all of the lessons that you have been ignoring and putting off until later. On the other hand, this time will be considered usual for other students.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
You will have a sense of revitalisation this year as a result of Rahu's placement in the third house from your Moon sign. This will result in your health being better than usual. It is during this period that you will be observed laughing and joking freely with other people, coupled with your upbeat and positive attitude. This week, you will need to eschew foolish activities and make prudent use of your financial resources. You have a good chance of being successful if you have requested someone close to you for financial assistance. Consequently, make intelligent investments and smart use of your money. There is a risk that an unexpected occurrence may bring about a change in your disposition, even though you will be seen executing every work with a great deal of vigour this week.
Your family life may appear to be a little troubled as a consequence of this. It is possible that any issues that you have had in the past at work will be totally fixed this week, and you will be able to effectively complete all of the projects that you have been working on but have not yet finished. During this time period, there is a risk that your workload will grow significantly, but if you demonstrate the appropriate strategy and understanding, you will be able to successfully perform all of your tasks. Those who were born under your sign will not have to worry about any difficulties in their educational pursuits this week. You will emerge from this experience feeling revitalised and free of stress. Therefore, make the most of this opportunity and make an effort to devote some of your time to physical activities at the same time as you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
You will be more concerned about your health this week as a result of Ketu's position in the eighth house, which is directly opposite to your Moon sign. Better eating habits than those that existed previously are likely to result from this. Therefore, it is important to take care of your health and maintain a healthy lifestyle. All of the financial difficulties that folks born under your sign have been experiencing will be alleviated this week. During this time period, the weekly horoscope predicts that numerous beneficial prospects are appearing for the purpose of gaining financial gain. By making the most of these possibilities, you will be able to successfully handle any challenges that may come your way in the future.
When you create plans, you frequently put the desires of other people ahead of your own. On the other hand, this could result in a large amount of distress this week. In light of this, you should not allow members of your family to tell you what you should and should not do during this week. When this occurs, and only then, will you be able to keep your happiness. When you are at your most productive and creative, it is of the utmost importance that you give your full attention to your work and the things that are most important to you. Therefore, make the most of any opportunity that presents itself to mould your professional path. At this moment, a person who is close to you might be able to offer aid in accomplishing your objectives. On the other hand, there is a possibility that you may decline their assistance because you will believe that you are superior. This may lead to an unsuccessful outcome.
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
In light of the fact that Rahu is located in the first house of your Moon sign, you will need to comprehend that, rather than putting undue strain on your body to achieve mental tranquillity, it is more beneficial to recognise the factors that generate stress and take action to solve them. Since you are aware of this, you should make it a priority to avoid experiencing any stress throughout this week. Someone may offer you a new plan and the benefits that it promises this week. Avoid making any actions that are deemed to be dumb since they might not result in the desired outcomes. Over the course of this week, there is a good possibility that your father's health will undergo beneficial changes.
Because of this, you will have the opportunity to spend time with him and talk about a variety of home concerns. Not only will this help enhance your relationship with him, but it will also earn his support, which is a significant benefit. Because Saturn is currently located in the second house of your Moon sign, individuals who are employed should refrain from engaging in gossip at the workplace during this week. If this does not occur, you run the risk of being involved in workplace politics, which could be detrimental to your reputation. There is a good chance that you may find respite from whatever difficulty you have been experiencing in comprehending a variety of topics throughout this week. Because you will be able to entirely separate yourself from the turbulence that is occurring in your personal life, you will be able to concentrate more on your academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
If you were watching a case that was being heard in court, you might find yourself feeling apprehensive about the outcome of the case. The mood in the house will become tense as a result of this. Due to Rahu's location in the twelfth house according to your Moon sign, the planetary alignments also imply that you may incur some bills that you do not want to pay during this time. The steady growth of your income, on the other hand, will ensure that these expenditures are not felt in your life, and you will be able to spend part of your money on the things that you consider to be luxuries. For this reason, you need to keep a healthy equilibrium between your income and your expenditures. The way you have been behaving this week may give the impression to others that you are experiencing a great deal of stress in your personal life and that you are dealing with several challenges that are leading you to feel as though you are being suffocated.
Because Saturn is located in the first house according to your Moon sign, this conduct may also make it difficult for you to concentrate on the work that you are doing. Businesspeople who were born under this zodiac sign will get relief from the turmoil that has been plaguing them during this week, and they will also receive a lot of acclaim and promotion, as stated in your professional horoscope. During this period, you will be blessed with good fortune, which will enable you to accomplish beneficial outcomes with a minimum of exertion. There are a lot of opportunities for success that are going to present themselves to those who are participating in higher education this week. In addition, those individuals who have recently finished their studies and are currently seeking work are likely to come across opportunities that are advantageous during this time period.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 12