Virgo February 2026 Horoscope: Rising Income, Career Discipline, Relationship Choices, And Health Care Focus

Financial:

The state of your finances will be satisfactory. At the start of the month, planetary alignments that encourage financial gains include Mercury, Venus, Sun, and Mars in the fifth house aspecting the eleventh house. A variety of opportunities will present themselves for you to amass a fortune. The stock market also presents you with the chance to make substantial earnings. You might also get out what you put in if you're a saver. Things will get pricey, too, because Ketu is in the eleventh house. You should prioritise good money management because these costs are vital, but may put a strain on your financial condition. By the middle of the month, Rahu, Venus, Mercury, Sun, and Mars will all be in the sixth house, causing a spike in spending. Spending for the health of loved ones is another potential expense. Consequently, to keep your finances in good shape and prevent any serious problems, you should plan and concentrate on making intelligent use of your money.