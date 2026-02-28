Virgo March 2026 Horoscope: Career Progress, Rising Expenses, Love Commitments And Health Alert

You may be able to tie the knot with them during this time, and your marriage may even be finalised, which indicates that there is a good probability that you will marry this person out of love. A piece of wonderful news may be in store for you if you have not yet tied the knot. On top of that, you might form a strong connection with a particular person in your line of work, which might finally result in a romantic partnership between the two of you. Additionally, this month will be excellent for married folks; but, during the second half of the month, after the 15th, when the Sun will be conjunct Saturn in the seventh house, this phase may cause difficulties in your family life. In the time leading up to that, your relationship will experience moments of love, dedication, and romance, which will contribute to the further enhancement of your married life. Your partner may also demonstrate a particular interest in employment at this period.