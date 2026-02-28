Leo March 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Discipline, Romantic Moments And Health Focus

You might feel like all your hard work is for nothing, but don't let that stop you. Keep working hard. You will start to do better after Venus moves into the ninth house on the 26th. Your job position will get better. You might be able to get a transfer, which you might like, and your place at work will start to get a lot stronger. You will also get help from people above you. If you are in business, you should be very careful right now. At the start of the month, the Sun, Mars, Mercury, Venus, and Rahu will all be in your seventh house. From the 11th until the end of the month, Jupiter will be moving forward, but until then, it will be moving backwards. Your business will go up and down because of this. Keep good relationships with your business partners to make sure you keep growing and to avoid problems that come from disagreements within your company.