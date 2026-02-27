Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

Eileen Gu, the most decorated female freeskier in Olympic history with six medals, has earned praise for confronting sexist questions and speaking openly about mental health.

Ainnie Arif
Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Eileen Gu |
Eileen Gu | Photo: IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Female athletes worldwide face persistent sexism, including biased questioning, comparisons to male counterparts, scrutiny over appearance, and disproportionate criticism for mistakes.

  • Questions to women frequently reinforce gender stereotypes, such as comments on clothing, beauty, or family roles, rather than athletic skill.

  • Several female athletes have directly rebutted sexist questions, including Sania Mirza, Smriti Mandhana, Divya Deshmukh, and Mithali Raj, all of whom have defended their focus on performance over personal commentary.

Eileen Gu has been in the spotlight for reasons that go beyond her performances on the slopes. She is not only captivating to watch in competition, but also commands attention at press conferences, while creating some of the internet’s most talked-about moments.

At 22, with six medals to her name, including three golds, she is already the most decorated freeskier in history of the games. Gen Z has dubbed her a “queen” and a “champion” for shutting down sexist comments and speaking openly about mental health at press conferences.

Also a Stanford University student, she most recently talked about how she applies an analytical lens to her own thinking and modifies it.

When asked about her thought process, Gu said, “You can control what you think. You can control how you think. And therefore, you can control who you are,” she said, adding that with every step, she becomes “the person that me at age 8 would revere.” 

Related Content
Related Content

However, her most viral moment from the Milan-Cortina Olympics was when she laughed off a question put forward by a journalist, deeming it “ridiculous”.

A reporter asked whether she viewed her two medal wins at the Winter Olympics as “two silvers gained or two golds lost.” She laughed at the reporter’s question and replied, “I’m the most decorated female freeskier in history. I think that speaks for itself.”

The Spirit of Winning: Players lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025 - | Photo: Imago/Sports Press Photo
Racing Ahead: From Empty Stands To World Champs, Women’s Cricket Comes Of Age

BY Karunya Keshav

She went on to say that “winning a medal at the Olympics is a life changing experience for every athlete,” adding “the ‘two medals lost’ situation, to be quite frank with you, is kind of a ridiculous perspective to take.” 

Eileen Gu became the most decorated freestyle skiing Olympian this season, earning her fourth and fifth Olympic medals. She had previously won three medals, one gold and two silvers, at the 2022 Beijing Games, becoming the first freestyle skier to claim three medals at a single Olympics.

The question posed to her ignited an online debate over the contrasting ways male and female athletes are interviewed. “They would never ask a male athlete such questions,” one comment read. 

Sexism, ever-present, often manifests in constant comparisons to male counterparts, commentary on appearance or attire, and rigid beauty standards, challenges that female athletes face worldwide. 

At the Australian Open in 2015, an interviewer asked Eugenie Bouchard to "give us a twirl.” Bouchard and Serena Williams were both asked to show off their outfits on court after second-round victories. However, Canadian Bouchard responded, "I'm not offended. I'm fine with being asked to twirl if they ask the guys to flex." Twelve-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King described the male interviewer’s request as "truly sexist."

Furthermore, female athletes are often placed on a pedestal where a single mistake can trigger relentless scorn, with viewers and spectators showing far less empathy for their performance than they would for a male athlete in the same situation. 

Fierce Intent: When she started out, Gautam used to wonder if a Women’s Premier League would ever become a reality - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Chandigarh Express: Kashvee Gautam, From ‘One of the Boys’ To Ace All-Rounder

BY Mrinalini Dhyani

Last year, when the Indian Women’s Cricket team lost three consecutive matches in the Women's ODI World Cup, a torrent of criticism was directed at them, with people on the internet questioning the team's commitment and intent; with some even commenting: “go back to the kitchen.”

It often takes male players to come to their rescue. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had replied to one of the tweets stating that the female cricketers should be trolled. “Criticism of their performance is warranted. There’s no justification for trolling anyone ever!!!,” Chopra said.

However, these debates extend beyond mere performance, wins, and losses; they also often involve comparing female teams to their supposedly superior male counterparts. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana went viral during a press conference when questioned about sharing the same jersey number as Virat Kohli. Mandhana smiled and said, "We are here to talk about WPL, so let's stick to women's cricket."

Divya Deshmukh, an Indian chess grandmaster, in a lengthy social media post, shared her disappointment over the sexist behaviour she faced from spectators at the Tata Steel Masters, saying they “focused on irrelevant things like her hair, clothes and accent” during the tournament.

“I was quite disappointed to see how everything was discussed about in my interviews [by the audience] except my games, very few people paid attention to it and it is quite a sad thing.

“I felt it was unfair in a way because if I go to any guy’s interview there would be way less judgement on a personal level, actual compliments about the game and the player,” she asserted.

Onward March: Pratiskha Powar at home with her trophies - | Photo: Dinesh Parab
From Kolhapur To The Cricket Pitch: Pratiksha Powar's Story

BY Jinit Parmar

Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team with a career spanning 23 years, was once asked who her favourite male cricketer was. Raj snapped, “Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is?"

Female athletes are frequently judged by beauty standards, recognised either for “being pretty” or criticised for not meeting conventional expectations. BBC commentator John Inverdale discussed Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli on the radio: "I just wonder if her dad, because he has obviously been the most influential person in her life, did say to her when she was 12, 13, 14 maybe, 'listen, you are never going to be, you know, a looker,” he said, adding if her father ever said, “you're never going to be 5ft 11, you're never going to be somebody with long legs, so you have to compensate for that.” He said how she should be a “determined fighter that anyone has ever seen on the tennis court if you are going to make it."

Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, former world No. 1 in doubles, four-time Olympian, and widely regarded as India’s finest women’s tennis player, has faced her own challenges as a Muslim female athlete in India, often being questioned for her choice of tennis attire, which is standard in the sport. 

In 2005, when the 18-year-old Mirza was beginning to make her mark in tennis, orthodox Muslim clerics deemed her on-field clothes “objectionable.” Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Hind, based in Kolkata, issued a fatwa warning that Mirza would be “stopped from playing' if she did not start wearing 'proper clothes,” The Guardian reported.

“We cannot consider her a good Muslim because she exposes her body in front of male spectators,” one cleric declared. Another, Maulana Hasheeb-ul-Hasan Siddiqui, told the Hindustan Times: “The dress she wears on the tennis court not only doesn't cover large parts of her body but leaves nothing to the imagination. She will undoubtedly be a corrupting influence.”

The young athlete responded with a statement to the media, saying, “How I dress is very personal thing…it is scary that every time I wear a T-shirt, it becomes a talking point for the next three days.”

Mirza has been vocal of her choices as an athlete, as a woman and as an Indian, constantly defending her right to being. In an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, Mirza gave a rebuttal when asked “when is Sania going to settle down?” and “about retirement, about raising a family, about motherhood, what’s life beyond tennis is going to be…”

Mirza said, “You sound disappointed that I’m not choosing motherhood over being number one in the world at this point of time,” she said, adding that women are often subjected to such questions. “The first is marriage and then it’s motherhood. Unfortunately, that’s when we’re settled, and no matter how many Wimbledons we win or number ones in the world we become, we don’t become settled.” 

Sardesai immediately apologised, admitting that “he would never ask this question to a male athlete..”

A screengrab |
info_icon

Although significant progress has been made in recognising women’s sports as legitimate, it is still undermined by institutional shortcomings and online trolling. Amid personal challenges and professional obstacles, the bias persists—type “Which female athlete” into Google, and the autocomplete suggests: “Which female athlete have the best bodies.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Preview: Can Mayank Agarwal Hold Karnataka Together Against Auqib Nabi?

  2. IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify After 72-Run Win Against Zimbabwe?

  3. England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: India One Step Closer To Qualification As Abhishek Takes Off; Pakistan Nervously Look At NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Agreement Reached On Use Of UPI In Israel, Says PM Modi

  3. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  4. Police Detain Over 40 JNU Students During March Over Vemula Act, Cops Locked Campus Gate, Say Protesters

  5. ‘This Is India, Not North Korea’: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

  3. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  4. World Economic Forum President Borge Brende Steps Down Over Epstein Links

  5. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 