Milano Cortina 2026: US-Born Olympian Eileen Gu Reveals Assault, Death Threats After Choosing China

Eileen Gu won two silver medals at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Games in Big Air and Slopestyle, becoming the most decorated female freestyle skier in Olympic history
She says she faced assault and death threats after choosing to represent China over the US
Amid criticism, including from US Vice President JD Vance
US-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu has revealed that she was physically assaulted and received death threats after choosing to compete for China instead of the United States.
Speaking to The Athletic, the 22-year-old said the situation escalated to the point where police were called following an attack near her college campus at Stanford University.
Gu, who is currently competing at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games, has continued her historic success on the slopes, winning two silver medals in slopestyle and big air. However, off the snow, she says she has confronted fear and anger from those who opposed her decision.
"Physically assaulted on the street. The police were called. I've had death threats. I've had my dorm robbed," Gu told The Athletic.
Born and raised in San Francisco, California, Gu initially competed for Team USA before deciding at age 15 to represent China. Her choice sparked debate among fans and officials in both countries.
The decision to compete for China has continued to attract commentary. United States Vice President JD Vance said this week he would not cheer for Gu.
Speaking to FOX, Vance stated, "Somebody who grew up in the United States of America, who benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that make this country a great place, I would hope they would want to compete with the United States of America."
He added, "So, I will root for American athletes and I think part of that is people who identify themselves as Americans. That's who I am rooting for at this Olympics."
Gu has stayed focused on her sport amid the controversy. After her latest medal win, she posted on Instagram, "Most Olympic medals in freeski history. Thank you."
She now has 2.8 million followers on the platform, and while criticism persists, she also enjoys strong support from fans worldwide.
For Gu, the journey is about more than medals. It reflects questions of identity, pressure, and the courage to uphold a personal choice in the face of intense scrutiny.
Why does Eileen Gu compete for China?
Gu identifies with both her American and Chinese heritage. She grew up in the US but spent summers in China and feels connected to its culture.
What is Eileen Gu’s background?
Gu was born in the U.S. Her father is American, and her mother is a first-generation Chinese immigrant. Growing up in San Francisco and spending summers in China gave her strong ties to both cultures.
Did Eileen Gu always compete for China?
No. She competed for Team USA in 2018–19 but switched to represent China in June 2019, shortly after rising to prominence in the World Cup.