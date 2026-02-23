Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 Closing Ceremony From Veron

The Milano Cortina 2026 closing ceremony, titled Beauty in Action brought the XXV Winter Games to a stunning conclusion on February 22 at the historic Verona Arena. The UNESCO World Heritage site provided a cinematic backdrop for performances by ballet star Roberto Bolle, pop icon Achille Lauro, and DJ Gabry Ponte. A highlight was the simultaneous extinguishing of the twin cauldrons in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The night culminated in the Antwerp Ceremony, where the Olympic flag was handed over to the French Alps 2030 hosts, signaling the start of a new chapter in winter sports history. Watch some of the best pictures from the ceremony below.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-
Performers participate in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
1/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-
A view of the cauldron at the Arco della Pace at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-Roberto Bolle
Italian dancer Roberto Bolle performs during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-4
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-
Artists performs during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-7
The Olympic rings are illuminated during a performance at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-8
Athletes attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-Giovanni Malago
President of the Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation Giovanni Malago speaks as IOC President Kirsty Coventry, right, stands nearby during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-10
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-Athletes from Germany
Athletes from Germany attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-Swiss athletes
Swiss athletes take a selfie during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-13
Athletes attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-The Olympic flame
The Olympic flame is carried during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-Italian medallists
Italian medallists arrive for the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-Singer Joan Thiele
Singer Joan Thiele performs during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-17
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-18
An artist performs during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-Olympic volunteers
Olympic volunteers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-Athletes from the United States
Athletes from the United States attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-21
Performers participate in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-22
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
22/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-24
A performer participates in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
23/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-23
Performers participate in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
24/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-25
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
25/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-26
Artists are silhouetted as they perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
26/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-Flagbearers carry
Flagbearers carry the Italian flag during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
27/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-28
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
28/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-Italys Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, center, attends the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
29/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-30
Performers participate in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
30/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-31
Violetta played by Carolina Lopez Moreno performs during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
31/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-
An artist performs during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
32/32
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony-33
Performers participate in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  2. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  3. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Snap India’s 12-Game Unbeaten Streak In Super 8s Clash

  4. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa Crush India By 76 Runs To Shake Up Semifinal Race

  5. MS Dhoni Confirms Availability For IPL 2026, But With A Catch - Find Out Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

  5. You'll Have to Pay More To Travel To Himachal Pradesh This Summer

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  2. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  5. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71