Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 Closing Ceremony From Veron
The Milano Cortina 2026 closing ceremony, titled Beauty in Action brought the XXV Winter Games to a stunning conclusion on February 22 at the historic Verona Arena. The UNESCO World Heritage site provided a cinematic backdrop for performances by ballet star Roberto Bolle, pop icon Achille Lauro, and DJ Gabry Ponte. A highlight was the simultaneous extinguishing of the twin cauldrons in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The night culminated in the Antwerp Ceremony, where the Olympic flag was handed over to the French Alps 2030 hosts, signaling the start of a new chapter in winter sports history. Watch some of the best pictures from the ceremony below.
1/32
2/32
3/32
4/32
5/32
6/32
7/32
8/32
9/32
10/32
11/32
12/32
13/32
14/32
15/32
16/32
17/32
18/32
19/32
20/32
21/32
22/32
23/32
24/32
25/32
26/32
27/32
28/32
29/32
30/32
31/32
32/32
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE