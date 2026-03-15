Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Indian Cricketer Enters New Phase In Life - Check High-Profile Names Who Attended Ceremony

Summary of this article
Kuldeep Yadav ties knot with long-time girlfriend Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie
The Indian cricketer recently won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Kuldeep and Vanshika got married in a lavish ceremony in Uttarakhand
Just days after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy in Ahmedabad, Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has officially entered a new phase of life. On March 14, 2026, the Chinaman tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha in a ceremony set against the scenic Himalayan backdrop of Mussoorie at the historic Savoy Hotel.
For Kuldeep, the timing of this wedding feels like the perfect bridge between two immense career milestones. Originally scheduled for November 2025, the couple chose to postpone their wedding so Kuldeep could focus entirely on cricket.
It was a gamble that paid off with a winner's medal, though his individual journey in the tournament was a lesson of patience. Despite his status as a world-class white-ball bowler, team India's tactical balance meant Kuldeep featured in only one match.
That too, the high profile Group stage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. But even then, he made that single opportunity count, returning with impressive figures of 1/14 off 3 overs. He had well and truly proved that he is a true team man.
The 31-year-old now enters a new phase in his life, one that will not only make him feel complete, but also help him in performing better as an individual.
Notable Names That Attended Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Ceremony In Mussoorie
Kuldeep Yadav's lavish wedding in Uttarakhand was being heavily talked about on social media. He had a lot of his Indian teammates attend the ceremony at the Savoy Hotel in Mussoorie.
According to reliable reports, Yuzvendra Chahal was the life of the party as the leg-spinner was spotted dancing alongside the likes of Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Reports have also suggested that Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif and Indian fielding coach T Dilip were also among the high profile names that attended the ceremony.