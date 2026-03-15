Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Indian Cricketer Enters New Phase In Life - Check High-Profile Names Who Attended Ceremony

India's Kuldeep Yadav during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Kuldeep Yadav during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil