FIFA World Cup 2026 USA Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Katy Perry, Lisa Set To Lead Hollywood-Style Kickoff Show

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

FIFA World Cup 2026 USA Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the United States opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday, 13 June at Los Angeles Stadium, featuring a star-studded lineup including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla, with Dan + Shay set to perform the United States national anthem. The show comes ahead of USA’s opener against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium and is part of FIFA’s first-ever three-nation World Cup, with separate opening events planned in Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles. The LA ceremony, starting 90 minutes before kick-off, is expected to deliver a Hollywood-style spectacle blending music and entertainment, with actor Jason Sudeikis serving as ceremony ambassador.

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