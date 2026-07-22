Houthi Maritime Ban Forces India, China-Bound Tankers to Reverse Course

Three oil tankers made U-turns after approaching Yemeni coast following Houthi warning
Two tankers were bound for India, one for China; all were carrying Saudi crude
Houthis declared maritime ban on "Saudi enemy" it expands Houthi campaign beyond Gaza-linked shipping to include Saudi vessels
Three oil tankers, two bound for India and one for China, made U-turns in the Red Sea on Tuesday while heading towards the Suez Canal after approaching the Yemeni coast at the mouth of the sea, following a warning from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia.
The tankers, which were carrying Saudi crude, altered course after the Houthis issued a maritime ban targeting vessels linked to Saudi Arabia, shipping sources told Reuters. The ships reversed direction and headed away from the Bab al-Mandeb strait, a crucial chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, as tensions in the region continued to escalate.
The incident underscores the growing threat to global shipping routes as the Houthis expand their campaign against commercial vessels in response to the ongoing US-Iran conflict and regional hostilities. The Houthis have previously targeted shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, citing solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to Israeli and US actions in the region.
Houthi Maritime Ban On Saudi Enemy
The Yemeni Armed Forces, aligned with the Houthi movement, issued a statement declaring a maritime navigation ban on "the Saudi enemy," according to Saba News Agency. The statement placed Riyadh between "the requirements of peace or comprehensive confrontation," signalling an escalation in the group's campaign against Saudi-linked vessels. The Houthis have warned that any ships entering Yemeni waters or approaching the coast will be subject to targeting unless they comply with the ban.
In response to the ban, rallies were held in Hajjah districts endorsing the maritime navigation ban on Saudi vessels. Local residents expressed support for the Houthi military's decision, chanting slogans against Saudi Arabia and the United States. The demonstrations highlighted the domestic backing for the Houthi leadership's confrontational stance.
Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a prominent Houthi political figure, commended the armed forces' declaration of the maritime ban. Al-Bukhaiti praised the move as a "legitimate" response to what he described as Saudi aggression against Yemen, and reaffirmed the Houthis' commitment to disrupting maritime traffic linked to their adversaries. He warned that the ban would remain in effect until Saudi Arabia and its allies ceased their military operations and lifted their blockade on Yemen.
Yemeni Foreign Ministry Statement
Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is based in Aden and opposes the Houthis, issued a statement through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemning the Houthi maritime ban. The ministry called the move "piracy" and a violation of international law, urging the international community to take action to protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.
Regional Implications
The Houthi warnings come as the United States and Iran continue to exchange strikes, with the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea becoming flashpoints in the broader conflict. The Houthis have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since late 2023, disrupting global trade and prompting US and UK airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. The group has vowed to continue its campaign until Israel ends its war in Gaza, but the latest ban appears to expand the scope to include Saudi vessels, escalating the confrontation with Riyadh.
The tanker U-turns highlight the immediate impact of the Houthi threats on commercial shipping. Shipping companies are likely to reroute vessels away from the Red Sea, increasing transit times and costs, as the Bab al-Mandeb strait remains a critical artery for global oil and cargo shipments. The incident also signals the Houthis' determination to project power and pressure Saudi Arabia, adding another layer of complexity to the already volatile Middle East security landscape.