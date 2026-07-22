Houthi Maritime Ban Forces India, China-Bound Tankers to Reverse Course

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

Three oil tankers, two bound for India and one for China, reversed course in the Red Sea after approaching Yemeni waters, following a warning from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia, as the group escalates its maritime campaign against Saudi-linked shipping

Houthi Rebels
Houthi Maritime Ban Forces India, China-Bound Tankers to Reverse Course Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Three oil tankers made U-turns after approaching Yemeni coast following Houthi warning

  • Two tankers were bound for India, one for China; all were carrying Saudi crude

  • Houthis declared maritime ban on "Saudi enemy" it expands Houthi campaign beyond Gaza-linked shipping to include Saudi vessels

Three oil tankers, two bound for India and one for China, made U-turns in the Red Sea on Tuesday while heading towards the Suez Canal after approaching the Yemeni coast at the mouth of the sea, following a warning from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia.

The tankers, which were carrying Saudi crude, altered course after the Houthis issued a maritime ban targeting vessels linked to Saudi Arabia, shipping sources told Reuters. The ships reversed direction and headed away from the Bab al-Mandeb strait, a crucial chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, as tensions in the region continued to escalate.

The incident underscores the growing threat to global shipping routes as the Houthis expand their campaign against commercial vessels in response to the ongoing US-Iran conflict and regional hostilities. The Houthis have previously targeted shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, citing solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to Israeli and US actions in the region.

The sources said the Houthis had been informed recently of Tehran’s request. They did not give further details on how it had been communicated or whether it followed US President Donald Trump’s threat to attack Iranian power infrastructure on Tuesday. - AP
Iran-Houthi Red Sea Threat: Bab el-Mandeb Closure Could Hit Oil Supply

By Outlook News Desk

Houthi Maritime Ban On Saudi Enemy

The Yemeni Armed Forces, aligned with the Houthi movement, issued a statement declaring a maritime navigation ban on "the Saudi enemy," according to Saba News Agency. The statement placed Riyadh between "the requirements of peace or comprehensive confrontation," signalling an escalation in the group's campaign against Saudi-linked vessels. The Houthis have warned that any ships entering Yemeni waters or approaching the coast will be subject to targeting unless they comply with the ban.

Related Content
The strait’s importance is not only a result of today’s conflicts. For centuries, Bab el-Mandeb has shaped migration, trade routes, imperial competition and naval strategy. - X
The sources said the Houthis had been informed recently of Tehran’s request. They did not give further details on how it had been communicated or whether it followed US President Donald Trump’s threat to attack Iranian power infrastructure on Tuesday. - AP
Analysts have said Iran has been signalling it may use its Houthi allies in Yemen to shut the Bab el-Mandeb gateway to the Red Sea, opening a new front against Washington and putting two of the world’s vital energy arteries at risk. - File photo
Houthis Accuse Saudi Arabia Of Airstrikes - null

In response to the ban, rallies were held in Hajjah districts endorsing the maritime navigation ban on Saudi vessels. Local residents expressed support for the Houthi military's decision, chanting slogans against Saudi Arabia and the United States. The demonstrations highlighted the domestic backing for the Houthi leadership's confrontational stance.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a prominent Houthi political figure, commended the armed forces' declaration of the maritime ban. Al-Bukhaiti praised the move as a "legitimate" response to what he described as Saudi aggression against Yemen, and reaffirmed the Houthis' commitment to disrupting maritime traffic linked to their adversaries. He warned that the ban would remain in effect until Saudi Arabia and its allies ceased their military operations and lifted their blockade on Yemen.

Yemeni Foreign Ministry Statement

Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is based in Aden and opposes the Houthis, issued a statement through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemning the Houthi maritime ban. The ministry called the move "piracy" and a violation of international law, urging the international community to take action to protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Sana'a International Airport Under Attack By Houthis - AI Generated
Outlook Explains | Why Yemen's Fragile Peace Is Unravelling Again?

By Sidharth Singh

Regional Implications

The Houthi warnings come as the United States and Iran continue to exchange strikes, with the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea becoming flashpoints in the broader conflict. The Houthis have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since late 2023, disrupting global trade and prompting US and UK airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. The group has vowed to continue its campaign until Israel ends its war in Gaza, but the latest ban appears to expand the scope to include Saudi vessels, escalating the confrontation with Riyadh.

The tanker U-turns highlight the immediate impact of the Houthi threats on commercial shipping. Shipping companies are likely to reroute vessels away from the Red Sea, increasing transit times and costs, as the Bab al-Mandeb strait remains a critical artery for global oil and cargo shipments. The incident also signals the Houthis' determination to project power and pressure Saudi Arabia, adding another layer of complexity to the already volatile Middle East security landscape.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories