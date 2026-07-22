Houthi Maritime Ban Forces India, China-Bound Tankers to Reverse Course

Regional Implications

The Houthi warnings come as the United States and Iran continue to exchange strikes, with the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea becoming flashpoints in the broader conflict. The Houthis have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since late 2023, disrupting global trade and prompting US and UK airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. The group has vowed to continue its campaign until Israel ends its war in Gaza, but the latest ban appears to expand the scope to include Saudi vessels, escalating the confrontation with Riyadh.