MNS Protests Over Student Vihaan’s Death, Slams Government Handling Of Delhi NEET Protest

MNS demands resignation of BMC Garden Department Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi and accountability in the Chembur tree-fall death of 11-year-old Vihaan Shrivastav.
Party calls for blacklisting and heavy fines on contractors responsible for tree maintenance lapses.
MNS sharply criticises BJP-led governments for “violent” lathi-charge handling of NEET protests in Delhi.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers staged a protest at Azad Maidan on Wednesday (July 22, 2026), intensifying demands for accountability from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) following the death of school student Vihaan Shrivastav. The 11-year-old was killed on June 30 when a peepal tree uprooted and fell on a moving school bus in Chembur (West).
MNS leaders specifically demanded the resignation of BMC Garden Department Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi, accusing the civic body of shielding officials. They criticised the BMC’s inquiry report for failing to hold anyone responsible and called for the blacklisting of contractors involved in tree maintenance, along with hefty fines. The party emphasised the need for systemic improvements in urban tree management, especially during the monsoon season.
In addition to the local civic issue, MNS leaders slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government both in Maharashtra and at the Centre for its handling of student protests in Delhi over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. They described the police action, which allegedly involved lathi charges, as “violent” and insensitive to the concerns of students and youth.
The protest highlights MNS’s dual focus on pressing local governance failures and national political issues. Vihaan’s death had sparked widespread anger in Mumbai over public safety and municipal negligence. By linking it with criticism of the NEET protests, MNS is positioning itself as a strong voice for accountability across multiple fronts.
Party workers vowed to continue the agitation until concrete action is taken by the BMC. The incident has once again brought attention to the vulnerabilities in Mumbai’s infrastructure during heavy rains and the broader unrest surrounding education and examination reforms in the country.