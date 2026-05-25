US–Iran Peace Deal: What's on Table, What's Blocking It & Where Things Stand

Yet the gap between the two sides' public statements remains conspicuous. Iran had signalled "narrowing differences" following Munir's latest visit to Tehran, and one regional official with direct knowledge of the mediation said the US and Iran were closing in on a deal. But Washington boarded an Iranian-flagged oil tanker suspected of breaching the blockade on the same day Trump was speaking of a deal being "largely negotiated" — a reminder that the military and diplomatic tracks are running simultaneously, not in sequence.