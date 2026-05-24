"Anything India Wants, They Get": Trump's Phone Call At Live Delhi Event

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Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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US President Donald Trump makes surprise virtual appearance, hails strong India-US partnership during high-profile event in national capital.

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Donald Trump Photo: Narendra Modi/X
Summary of this article

  • During a phone call to a live event in Delhi, Donald Trump said, “Anything India wants, they get,” while praising the growing friendship between India and the United States.

  • Trump made the surprise call to an event attended by senior Indian ministers, diplomats, and business leaders, generating massive applause from the audience.

  • The former President highlighted India’s rising global stature and reaffirmed his commitment to deepening strategic and economic ties if he returns to power.

US President Donald Trump made a surprise phone call and delivered glowing remarks about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event, organised to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence, was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and several senior Indian dignitaries, diplomats, and business leaders. Trump’s unscheduled virtual appearance created a buzz in the auditorium as his voice boomed through the speakers.

“You have to be a representative of our country, Sergio. But I just want to say hello to everybody,” Trump began, addressing the gathering. He went on to say, “I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He’s my friend.”

In his characteristic style, Trump made a powerful statement that drew loud applause: “We have never been closer to India. And India can count on me 100 per cent… Anything India wants, they get.”

Strong Praise for Modi Trump repeatedly emphasised his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi,” he said, asking the audience to convey his warm regards to the Indian leader. He also described the current India-US relationship as excellent and record-breaking in several areas.

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The US President praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was present at the event, calling him “the greatest secretary of state in the history of the US.” He also acknowledged US envoy to India Sergio and said the current team was delivering “the big stuff” for the bilateral relationship.

Trump highlighted America’s strong economy and stock market performance, linking it to the robust partnership with India. “We are doing well. We are setting records,” he added.

Context of the Visit The phone call comes days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held important talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi. Rubio had earlier stated that the US and India are close to finalising a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement that would be “beneficial” and “sustainable” for both nations.

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The discussions between the two sides focused on trade, critical minerals, energy security, defence collaboration, and technology cooperation. Trump’s comments are being seen as a strong political endorsement that could give fresh momentum to the ongoing negotiations.

Significance Trump’s remarks assume importance amid occasional frictions over trade tariffs and immigration policies. By publicly stating that “anything India wants, they get,” the US President sent a clear message of strong strategic alignment between the world’s two largest democracies.

Senior Indian officials present at the event welcomed Trump’s intervention warmly. Many analysts believe the statement reflects the high level of comfort and trust between the leadership of the two countries.

The event and Trump’s phone call have since gone viral on social media, with users sharing clips of the moment widely. Political observers see this as a significant boost to India-US ties at a time when both nations are navigating complex global challenges.

The development is likely to dominate diplomatic and political discourse in the coming days as India and the US continue to deepen their multifaceted partnership.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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