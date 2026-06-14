Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See The Best Photos From Group C Opener At New York New Jersey Stadium
Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Photos: Brazil and Morocco clash in a high-stakes Group C opener this Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium. The Selecao, guided by manager Carlo Ancelotti, begin their chase for a record-extending sixth world title. Even without Neymar, Brazil boast an elite, fluid 4-2-3-1 system centred on the explosive pace of Vinicius Jr., capable of dominating possession and stretching defences. Meanwhile, Morocco enter as a dynamic outfit under coach Mohamed Ouahbi, eager to build on their historic 2022 semi-final run. The Atlas Lions have transitioned to a younger, fresher attacking core spearheaded by Brahim Diaz while maintaining their signature compact defence and lethal counter-attacking threat. With Scotland and Haiti completing Group C, this is a make-or-break clash for either side.
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