Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See The Best Photos From Group C Opener At New York New Jersey Stadium

Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Photos: Brazil and Morocco clash in a high-stakes Group C opener this Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium. The Selecao, guided by manager Carlo Ancelotti, begin their chase for a record-extending sixth world title. Even without Neymar, Brazil boast an elite, fluid 4-2-3-1 system centred on the explosive pace of Vinicius Jr., capable of dominating possession and stretching defences. Meanwhile, Morocco enter as a dynamic outfit under coach Mohamed Ouahbi, eager to build on their historic 2022 semi-final run. The Atlas Lions have transitioned to a younger, fresher attacking core spearheaded by Brahim Diaz while maintaining their signature compact defence and lethal counter-attacking threat. With Scotland and Haiti completing Group C, this is a make-or-break clash for either side.

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Brazil Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Brazil Fans AP Photo
Fans wait for the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C opener between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
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Brazil Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Morocco Fans AP Photo
Picture of fans in the stands ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Fans Arrive AP Photo
Spectators start to arrive to take their seats ahead of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Matt Slocum
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Brazil Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Morocco Warm Up AP Photo
Morocco's players enter the pitch to warm up prior to the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Brazil Fan AP Photo
A Brazil fan celebrates before watching the World Cup match between Brazil and Morocco at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Bruna Prado
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Brazil Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Brooklyn Bridge Park AP Photo
Fans gather to watch the FIFA World Cup Group C match between Brazil and Morocco during a public watch party in Brooklyn Bridge Park, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in New York. AP Photo/Andres Kudacki
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Brazil Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Morocco Fans AP Photo
Morocco fans before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
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