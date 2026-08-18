India Vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup LIVE Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV, Online

India face Pakistan in a must-win clash on Wednesday, with a victory guaranteeing their place in the second round.
Craig Fulton’s side must improve defensively and convert penalty corners better after the 4-2 defeat to England.
Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup match on August 19
India's 4-2 defeat to England in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on Monday (August 17) has left them with little room for error. The equation is simple: beat Pakistan on Wednesday and secure a place in the second round. A draw would keep India alive in the race, but given the stakes, there would be no sweeter way to bounce back than by defeating their arch-rivals.
India kicked off their World Cup campaign with a dominant win over Wales and gaining three points. But England broke that flow, placing them in the virtual knockout. Coach Craig Fulton did not mince his words after India's defeat, underlining defensive errors and a lack of efficiency from penalty corners as the team's biggest concerns. With qualification on the line, India can ill afford a repeat of those mistakes against Pakistan.
On the other hand, Pakistan, were held to a 3-3 draw by Wales after suffering a 1-4 loss to England and will need a much-improved display to get the better of their neighbours.
As far as the recent India vs Pakistan clashes are concerned, Harmanpreet Singh’s side holds the upper hand. India registered convincing 7-1 and 4-3 victories over Pakistan in the European leg of the Pro League earlier this year, while Pakistan's last win over their arch-rivals dates back to the 2016 Champions Trophy.
The India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup clash is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 19.
Where Will The India Vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup Match Be Played?
The high-voltage encounter between India and Pakistan will be held at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
What Time Will The India Vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup Match Start?
The India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup match is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST.
How To Watch The India Vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup Match On TV?
Fans can catch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup match on the Star Sports Network.
How To Watch The India Vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup Match Online?
Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup match will be available on JioHotstar.