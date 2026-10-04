What Went Wrong For India In 3rd ODI Vs West Indies? Shubman Gill Flags Two Major Concerns

Shubman Gill highlighted India's fielding lapses and death-bowling concerns after the five-wicket loss to West Indies
Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls to guide West Indies to their highest ODI chase of 351
Hope revealed that MS Dhoni's advice about trusting the process helped shape his approach during the innings
India's preparations for the World Cup have thrown up a few concerns despite winning the ODI series against West Indies. The hosts were beaten by five wickets in the third ODI after West Indies chased down 351 with 10 balls to spare, completing their highest successful run chase in the format.
Shai Hope once again proved to be India's biggest problem, following his century in the second ODI with an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls. His second successive hundred helped West Indies overhaul India's imposing total of 351/7 in 48.2 overs.
India had already secured the three-match series by winning the first two games, but the final match exposed areas that captain Shubman Gill believes need urgent attention before the World Cup.
Gill Wants India To Sharpen Up In The Field
India's biggest concern on the night was arguably their work in the field. Several opportunities went begging as the visitors kept their chase alive, with Gill admitting that India cannot afford such lapses at a major tournament.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill pointed to the number of chances India failed to hold.
"Lot of boxes ticked but there are some areas that definitely need fine tuning. Our fielding could be better. We dropped around 6-7 catches. That is not a good sign leading up to the World Cup.
Gill added that the bowling strategy during the final overs also remains an area where India need greater clarity. With the opposition building momentum, Gill felt the team must be more decisive about whether to attack or protect runs.
"We need to work on our death bowling. We are not clear whether we're attacking or defending, especially when we are bowling the death overs. One day such a game, if the opposition is five or six down, you are never really sure what fields to take, whether we are going for the death too early or we are still bowling kind of like middle overs.
Gill further stressed that these tactical details need to be settled before India enter the World Cup, where small mistakes can prove costly.
"I think these are some areas which definitely we need to be better at,"
Shai Hope Reveals MS Dhoni’s Advice
While India's fielding and bowling came under scrutiny, Hope once again showed exactly why he has become such a difficult batter to contain in this series.
The West Indies captain followed his hundred in the second ODI with another commanding innings, remaining unbeaten on 162 as the hosts completed the chase. His ability to stay composed while breaking down India's attack played a major role in the successful pursuit of 351.
Hope also revealed that a conversation with former India captain MS Dhoni had influenced the way he approached his innings. Rather than becoming consumed by the target or the final result, Dhoni's advice was to concentrate on the process and trust the time available to him.
"I had a great chat with the great man MS Dhoni and he was telling me always have more time than you think. So just trying not to focus too much on the end result.
"Just look at the process, try to break the game down as best as I can and find ways to get the boundaries in the back end,"
Hope's unbeaten knock ensured West Indies finished the series with a victory, while India's 351/7 proved insufficient despite their earlier success in the three-match contest.
For Gill and his side, the defeat has provided a useful warning, with fielding standards and death-over plans emerging as two areas India will need to tighten before the World Cup.