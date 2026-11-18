BJP Says Rahul Gandhi Is Portraying India As An “Economic Disaster” On Foreign Soil Over His Remarks At Columbia University
The BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Columbia University remarks, calling him the “leader of anti-India propaganda.” At a fireside chat in New York on Tuesday, Gandhi said India is sitting on an “economic disaster” with massive unemployment and a broken manufacturing base.
BJP national media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal said this was a “recurring pattern” of speaking ill of India abroad. Citing IMF, Moody’s and RBI projections of around 7% growth for FY27, and a World Bank report on poverty decline, he said India’s progress is “backed by data.”
Trump Heads To China For First-Ever Trilateral Meeting With Xi, Putin
US President Donald Trump is heading to China on Wednesday for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking to project American strength, AP reported. The visit comes a day after Trump travelled to Manila for the Quad leaders’ talks.
The three leaders will hold their first-ever trilateral meeting on Thursday, November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, according to the BBC. China confirmed the meeting on Monday, following announcements by the White House and the Kremlin.
The talks are expected to cover nuclear arms control, the Ukraine war and the conflict involving Iran.
Iran-US Tensions LIVE: Iran Says Drones Struck US Platforms At Kuwait Air Base
Iran’s army said on Wednesday that its drones struck Patriot air defence systems and US military drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait early in the morning, according to local media.
The statement came after Kuwait’s military said its air defences were engaging “hostile” drones. The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said any explosions heard would be the result of air defence systems intercepting the attacks.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Akvan Strengthens Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, But Further Intensification Not Likely
Cyclone Akvan has strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm, but it may not intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, weather experts said. Isolated showers may begin in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday.
According to the IMD’s 8.30 am bulletin, the system was at 5.30 am about 580 km east of Chennai, 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 730 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.
It may cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam on November 20 as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. Rayagada, Ganjam and Malkangiri districts in Odisha have been put on alert.
Delhi AQI LIVE: CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage 3 In Delhi-NCR
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage 3 restrictions under GRAP in Delhi-NCR after air quality improved for a third straight day. The 24-hour average AQI was 204 (“poor”) in CPCB’s 4pm bulletin, Delhi’s best reading in November and the best since October 31 (117). Stage 1 and 2 curbs remain in force.
Delhi also logged the season’s lowest minimum temperature, 11.6°C at Safdarjung.