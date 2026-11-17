Punjab Kings have officially announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction

Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia