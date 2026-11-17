The Punjab Kings have unvieled the list of released players ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction on Tuesday, November 17. Lockie fergusion and Nehal Wadhera are the highlights in the list followed by Mitch Owen.
Punjab Kings will need to fill 8 slots in the auction. They are left with ₹18.6 Crore purse.
Punjab Kings (PBKS), ₹18.6 Crore, 6 Slots Remaining, 2 Overseas Slots
Released Players: Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad.
Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Xavier Bartlett, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly