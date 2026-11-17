MS Dhoni’s move to CSK mentor from IPL 2027 will give him greater freedom to shape team planning, says former coach MP Singh.
Singh noted the timing fits the physical realities of age while highlighting Dhoni’s lifelong loyalty to Chennai despite outside offers
Praising Dhoni's unmatched legacy of backing juniors, Singh believes he will continue influencing the franchise from the dugout
MS Dhoni's decision to step into a mentorship role at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season could give him a chance to address some of the things he wanted to do during his time as captain, believes his former coach MP Singh.
The move does not mean the former India captain is stepping away from the franchise. Instead, his new role could give him a bigger say in shaping CSK's future, particularly when it comes to team planning and player selection.
Singh, who worked with Dhoni during his Under-22 days at the National Stadium Coaching Centre in Delhi around 1999–2000, feels the mentorship role could give him the freedom to influence decisions in ways that may not have been possible when he was leading the side.
"Look, he may be retiring from playing, but he is still very much part of CSK. There had been speculation since the previous season, and people were hopeful that Dhoni would take up a mentorship role. That has now been confirmed. I believe he will have a greater say in matters that he may have wanted to address earlier but could not as captain, including decisions about certain players and how the team should be built for the future. This role could give him an opportunity to fulfil some of that unfinished business," Singh told Outlook India.
Chennai Super Kings confirmed the appointment through their official social media handles, describing Dhoni as a once-in-a-lifetime player and making it clear that their association would continue.
"MS Dhoni will begin a new chapter with the Chennai Super Kings as Team Mentor from IPL 2027," the franchise said in a statement. The announcement, however, did not carry a personal message from Dhoni.
Singh also pointed to the loyalty Dhoni has shown towards CSK over the years. Despite interest from other teams, he said, the former skipper chose to remain with the franchise.
"Ever since he joined CSK, he has remained loyal to the franchise. He received offers from several other places along the way, but he chose to stay. CSK has also always given him the respect and position he deserves. I think this is a good decision for both sides. Let's see what the coming seasons bring," he added.
A New Role As Dhoni Moves Beyond Playing
For Singh, the timing of the transition also makes sense given the physical demands of the game. Having watched Dhoni's career closely, he believes age inevitably catches up with even the finest players, particularly in demanding roles such as wicketkeeping.
"Age brings changes to the body, and reflexes naturally become slower. You cannot expect to keep wicket and bat in the same way you did 20 years ago. These things have to be taken into consideration. I think it is a good decision for him to remain associated with the same team and take up a mentorship role," he added.
'Such A Cricketer Has Not Been Born In India Yet'
Having followed Dhoni since his early days, Singh's admiration for the former India captain goes beyond his achievements on the field. What stands out for him is the way Dhoni backed his teammates and gave younger players opportunities to prove themselves.
"I have seen quite a few cricketers, but I feel a player like Dhoni has not been born in India yet. Perhaps someone like him will come along in the future, who knows? Apart from everything he has achieved on the field, he has also helped his juniors, teammates and colleagues. Whether as a captain, a fellow cricketer or a senior, he gave people opportunities to perform at the level they deserved. Very few people do that," he added.
Dhoni's playing days at CSK may be coming to an end, but Singh believes his association with the franchise still has plenty to offer. With a mentorship role, the former captain could continue to have an influence on the team, this time from a different position in the dugout.