"Look, he may be retiring from playing, but he is still very much part of CSK. There had been speculation since the previous season, and people were hopeful that Dhoni would take up a mentorship role. That has now been confirmed. I believe he will have a greater say in matters that he may have wanted to address earlier but could not as captain, including decisions about certain players and how the team should be built for the future. This role could give him an opportunity to fulfil some of that unfinished business," Singh told Outlook India.