Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, PM Modi said the region’s future should be shaped by cooperation rather than competition. Follow live updates from the summits, including the Quad leaders’ meeting later today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Manila to attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Manila to attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for greater cooperation between India and ASEAN, saying the future of the region should be shaped by cooperation rather than competition. Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, he said the world needs peace, stability and predictability the most at a time of global uncertainty. Modi said India and ASEAN together account for nearly one-fourth of the world’s population and can make the region a symbol of peace and stability. He said India’s development and ASEAN’s prosperity are deeply interconnected and that New Delhi’s commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality remains unwavering. He also tied his remarks to this year’s summit theme, “Navigating Our Future Together,” and pointed to the momentum the Act East Policy has given the partnership in areas such as digital technology, defence and space. The summit comes ahead of the Quad leaders’ meeting in Manila later today, which will bring Modi together with US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan’s leader for the first Quad leaders’ gathering in two years. Follow this live blog for the latest updates from the summits and the day’s other developing stories.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Nov 2026, 12:41:55 pm IST Asean Summit LIVE: Act East Policy Has Given India-ASEAN Ties New Momentum And Depth, Says PM Modi Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s Act East Policy has given fresh momentum to ties with ASEAN over the past decade, taking the partnership beyond shared culture and heritage into areas such as digital technology, defence and space. Since 2014, India has undertaken more than 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects and provided over 10,000 skill-development scholarships, Modi said, according to ANI. He added that direct flights between India and nine ASEAN countries, along with growing tourism, show how close the ties have become. Sharing my remarks at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila. https://t.co/XDyIFZ56N1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2026

17 Nov 2026, 11:57:38 am IST JPMorgan Chase LIVE: Bank Says Transactions Back To Normal After Nationwide Outage JPMorgan Chase said transactions are back to normal after a software bug in its on-premise hardware systems caused delays and service disruptions across its platforms. The bank said the issue was not cyber related, and that it had been taking longer than usual to service some customers while engineers worked on a fix.

17 Nov 2026, 11:10:50 am IST Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Storm To Become Severe Tonight, Very Severe By November 19 Evening, Says IMD Cyclonic Storm Akvan lay over the central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on Tuesday, about 610 km east of Chennai, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tonight and a very severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 19, before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts around noon on November 20.

17 Nov 2026, 10:59:07 am IST Cyclone Akvan LIVE: IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain In North Coastal Andhra On November 19, 20 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 21 cm, at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20, as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive heavy rain over the coming days.

17 Nov 2026, 10:52:26 am IST Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha Begins Evacuating People From Vulnerable Areas Today Odisha has started moving people out of vulnerable areas on Tuesday ahead of Cyclone Akvan’s expected impact. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari urged residents to cooperate with the administration and shift to safer locations, even if it means leaving their homes and belongings behind.