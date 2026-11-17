Asean Summit LIVE: Act East Policy Has Given India-ASEAN Ties New Momentum And Depth, Says PM Modi
Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s Act East Policy has given fresh momentum to ties with ASEAN over the past decade, taking the partnership beyond shared culture and heritage into areas such as digital technology, defence and space.
Since 2014, India has undertaken more than 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects and provided over 10,000 skill-development scholarships, Modi said, according to ANI. He added that direct flights between India and nine ASEAN countries, along with growing tourism, show how close the ties have become.
JPMorgan Chase LIVE: Bank Says Transactions Back To Normal After Nationwide Outage
JPMorgan Chase said transactions are back to normal after a software bug in its on-premise hardware systems caused delays and service disruptions across its platforms. The bank said the issue was not cyber related, and that it had been taking longer than usual to service some customers while engineers worked on a fix.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Storm To Become Severe Tonight, Very Severe By November 19 Evening, Says IMD
Cyclonic Storm Akvan lay over the central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on Tuesday, about 610 km east of Chennai, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The system is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tonight and a very severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 19, before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts around noon on November 20.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain In North Coastal Andhra On November 19, 20
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 21 cm, at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20, as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive heavy rain over the coming days.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha Begins Evacuating People From Vulnerable Areas Today
Odisha has started moving people out of vulnerable areas on Tuesday ahead of Cyclone Akvan’s expected impact. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari urged residents to cooperate with the administration and shift to safer locations, even if it means leaving their homes and belongings behind.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Full List Of Andhra Pradesh Districts Under Orange Alert On Nov 20
With Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several districts of Andhra Pradesh under orange alert for that day in view of the anticipated impact.
The districts under orange alert on November 20 are Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.
The remaining districts are under yellow alert: Anakapalli, Ananthapuramu (Anantapur), Annamayya, Bapatla, Chittoor, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Markapuram, Nandyal, NTR, Palnadu, Polavaram, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore (Nellore), Sri Sathya Sai, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and YSR Kadapa.