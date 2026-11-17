JPMorgan Chase's banking systems began recovering on Monday after an hours-long technical outage disrupted transactions across the United States, leaving customers struggling to access online accounts, withdraw money and complete payments. The disruption, which began on the morning of November 16, also affected transactions involving other financial institutions, prompting customers of several major US banks to report delays. The bank attributed the incident to a software bug in its internal hardware systems and said there was no indication of a cyberattack or malicious activity.