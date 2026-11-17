JPMorgan Chase's systems experienced an hours-long technical disruption on November 16, affecting online banking, payments and some customer transactions across the US.
The bank attributed the incident to a software bug, while customers of Bank of America, Wells Fargo and US Bank also reported delays involving transactions with Chase.
Zelle said its network remained operational, and Chase confirmed that transactions were posting normally by Monday evening.
JPMorgan Chase's banking systems began recovering on Monday after an hours-long technical outage disrupted transactions across the United States, leaving customers struggling to access online accounts, withdraw money and complete payments. The disruption, which began on the morning of November 16, also affected transactions involving other financial institutions, prompting customers of several major US banks to report delays. The bank attributed the incident to a software bug in its internal hardware systems and said there was no indication of a cyberattack or malicious activity.
The disruption prompted complaints from Chase customers who encountered problems accessing accounts and completing transactions through digital banking services and some physical branches. Chase said customers continued to have access to their accounts and funds, although certain transactions were taking longer than usual. By Monday evening, the bank said transactions were posting normally, indicating that services were being restored after several hours of disruption.
Software Bug Triggers Disruption Across Banking Transactions
According to an FBI official cited by Fox Business, the disruption was traced to a software release rolled out by JPMorgan Chase earlier on Monday, which affected a subset of the bank's systems. Reuters separately reported that the bank identified a software bug in its on-premise hardware systems that slowed transaction processing and delayed services for some customers. Chase said the problem was temporary and did not indicate malicious or external cyber activity.
The effects extended beyond Chase customers because transactions involving the bank were also affected. Customers of Bank of America, Wells Fargo and US Bank reported difficulties, particularly with payments and transfers involving Chase accounts. However, the other institutions said their own systems were operating normally or were not directly affected. US Bank said customers attempting to send or receive Zelle payments involving another financial institution could experience delays.
Zelle Says Its Network Remains Operational
The outage also raised concerns among customers using Zelle, the digital payments network operated by Early Warning Services, which is owned by a consortium of major US financial institutions. Zelle said its network was functioning normally and that it did not hold customers' money or maintain separate consumer accounts. Instead, transactions are managed through participating banks and credit unions, meaning a technical problem at an individual institution can delay payments without disrupting Zelle's own network.
Chase said it was working to restore normal services and that transactions had returned to normal by Monday evening. The incident came amid a series of technology disruptions in the US, including a Microsoft service outage and a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop in the preceding days. However, there was no evidence linking the incidents or suggesting that they were part of a coordinated cyberattack.