Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Storm To Become Severe Tonight, Very Severe By November 19 Evening, Says IMD
Cyclonic Storm Akvan lay over the central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on Tuesday, about 610 km east of Chennai, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The system is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tonight and a very severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 19, before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts around noon on November 20.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain In North Coastal Andhra On November 19, 20
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 21 cm, at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20, as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive heavy rain over the coming days.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha Begins Evacuating People From Vulnerable Areas Today
Odisha has started moving people out of vulnerable areas on Tuesday ahead of Cyclone Akvan’s expected impact. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari urged residents to cooperate with the administration and shift to safer locations, even if it means leaving their homes and belongings behind.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Full List Of Andhra Pradesh Districts Under Orange Alert On Nov 20
With Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several districts of Andhra Pradesh under orange alert for that day in view of the anticipated impact.
The districts under orange alert on November 20 are Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.
The remaining districts are under yellow alert: Anakapalli, Ananthapuramu (Anantapur), Annamayya, Bapatla, Chittoor, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Markapuram, Nandyal, NTR, Palnadu, Polavaram, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore (Nellore), Sri Sathya Sai, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and YSR Kadapa.