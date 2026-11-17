Cyclone Akvan, the third cyclone after Arnab and Murasu, is set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19 evening and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20. Odisha has begun evacuations, and Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are also on watch. Follow live updates on its track, IMD warnings and relief efforts

IMD’s forecast track shows Cyclone Akvan moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, with landfall expected between Nellore and Tuni on Friday.

IMD’s forecast track shows Cyclone Akvan moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, with landfall expected between Nellore and Tuni on Friday. IMD

Cyclone Akvan Live: The deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclonic Storm Akvan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Monday. It is the third cyclone to form over the Bay of Bengal in as many weeks, following Arnab and Murasu. The name Akvan, contributed by Iran, refers to a mythical shapeshifting demon from ancient Persian mythology and folklore. The IMD has said Akvan, which was about 610 km east of Chennai at 5:30 am on Tuesday, will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tonight and a very severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 19, before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on Friday, November 20, with wind speeds of 120-130 kmph. Extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 21 cm, is likely at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20. The alert comes as the region is still recovering from the earlier storms. Arnab and Murasu both crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast, and Odisha was also hit hard, with PTI reporting that at least 11 people were killed in the state after Arnab and six remain missing. Odisha has begun evacuating people from vulnerable areas, with Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari urging residents to move to safer places. Coastal administrations across the affected states are on alert, and residents have been urged to follow official bulletins.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Nov 2026, 11:10:50 am IST Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Storm To Become Severe Tonight, Very Severe By November 19 Evening, Says IMD Cyclonic Storm Akvan lay over the central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on Tuesday, about 610 km east of Chennai, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tonight and a very severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 19, before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts around noon on November 20.

17 Nov 2026, 10:59:07 am IST Cyclone Akvan LIVE: IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain In North Coastal Andhra On November 19, 20 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 21 cm, at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20, as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive heavy rain over the coming days.

17 Nov 2026, 10:52:26 am IST Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha Begins Evacuating People From Vulnerable Areas Today Odisha has started moving people out of vulnerable areas on Tuesday ahead of Cyclone Akvan’s expected impact. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari urged residents to cooperate with the administration and shift to safer locations, even if it means leaving their homes and belongings behind.