Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the India Test series due to a right-hand fracture
Santner sustained the injury while batting in the fifth ODI against India
Dean Foxcroft has been named as his replacement in New Zealand's Test squad
New Zealand have suffered a major setback ahead of their upcoming two-match Test series against India, with experienced all-rounder Mitchell Santner ruled out due to a right-hand fracture. The injury occurred during the fifth and final ODI against India at Mount Maunganui on November 15.
Santner was struck while batting but continued his innings after receiving medical attention. However, subsequent scans confirmed the extent of the injury, forcing him to miss the entire Test assignment. New Zealand Cricket have announced Dean Foxcroft as his replacement in the squad led by Tom Latham.
Why Is Mitchell Santner Not Playing in IND vs NZ Test Series?
Santner sustained the injury after being struck on his right hand while batting during the fifth ODI against India. The New Zealand all-rounder was hit by an Arshdeep Singh delivery but continued batting after receiving treatment from the team physio. He eventually scored 24 runs before being dismissed.
New Zealand Cricket confirmed the development through an official statement.
"White-ball captain Mitch Santner has been ruled out of the BLACKCAPS upcoming two-Test series against India after being struck on the hand while batting during the 5th Hero VIDA ODI, Powered by Ai+ Nova Smartphone," the statement read.
Further scans revealed a fracture in his right hand, ruling him out of the upcoming assignment.
"Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right hand. His return-to-play timeline is being worked through and his involvement in the Test series to Australia will be updated in due course," the release added.
The injury is also a concern for New Zealand ahead of their subsequent four-Test tour of Australia, scheduled to begin on December 9.
Dean Foxcroft Replaces Mitchell Santner in New Zealand Test Squad
New Zealand have included Central Districts all-rounder Dean Foxcroft as Santner's replacement for the India series. The 28-year-old made his Test debut against Ireland in May and has also featured in the recent ODI series against India.
"Central Districts spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who made his Test debut against Ireland in May, has been called into the squad to replace Santner," New Zealand Cricket confirmed.
The first Test between India and New Zealand will begin at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19, while the second match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27.
Santner's absence leaves New Zealand without an experienced left-arm spin option, placing additional responsibility on Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips during the two-match series.