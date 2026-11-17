India begin the two-Test series against New Zealand on Thursday, November 19, after the white-ball leg of the tour
The opener will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington from November 19 to 23, with the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch
India need to win both Tests to avoid damaging their chances of finishing in the top two of the WTC 2025-27 table
India move into a must-win two-Test series in New Zealand after finishing the white-ball leg of the tour, with the first match starting on Thursday, November 19. The opener will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington from November 19 to 23, followed by the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.
The stakes are high for India in the World Test Championship race. They have only won a couple of Test series in New Zealand so far and now need victories in both matches to avoid a major blow to their chances of finishing in the top two of the WTC 2025-27 table and reaching the 2027 final at The Oval in London.
India have played three Tests in 2026, won two and drew their last red-ball fixture against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. They have picked a full-strength squad for New Zealand, but only three of the 16 selected players have previous experience of playing a Test in New Zealand.
Squad Changes Explained
India have loaded up on pace. The squad includes six specialist fast bowlers as well as fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in conditions that usually favour seam.
The players brought in are Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar. Bumrah, Akash Deep, Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sudharsan missed the Sri Lanka Test series in August because of injury and fitness-related issues.
Kamboj returns too. The 25-year-old pacer from Karnal in Haryana made his Test debut against England in Manchester last year and had not been considered by the senior men’s selection committee. He has played one Test, taken one wicket, bowled 18 overs and conceded 89 runs.
Five players have dropped out of the squad: Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi. Auqib had been named as Bumrah’s replacement for the Sri Lanka series but did not play, while Sarfaraz came in as Sudharsan’s replacement and also did not get a game.
Sarfaraz last played a red-ball match for India in November 2024 against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kuldeep, Saransh and Suthar all featured in Sri Lanka, but none of them are in the New Zealand squad.
Kuldeep’s omission came later. He was left out on Saturday to make way for Gurnoor Brar, who is yet to make his Test debut for India.
Retained Core Group
Ten players from the Sri Lanka series in August 2026 have kept their places for New Zealand. The retained group is Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar.
Experience remains thin. Of those 10 retained players, only Jadeja and Pant have played a Test for India in New Zealand before.
India's Squad
Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sarfaraz Khan, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar
India's Predicted Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna