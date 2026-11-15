India's Victory At The 5th ODI In Mount Maunganui Ends Seven-Year Long Record Streak Of New Zealand

India defended 209 to beat New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth ODI, clinching the series 3-1
Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan top-scored with 46 each before Arshdeep Singh took 3-30 to bowl out the hosts for 187
The victory marks India's first overseas ODI series win under head coach Gautam Gambhir
India’s pacers defended a modest 209 to beat New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, clinching the series 3-1.
Player of the Match Arshdeep Singh returned 3-30, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took two wickets each, and debutant Yash Thakur claimed his maiden scalp as the hosts were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs. New Zealand slipped to 83/4 and 119/6, and Dean Foxcroft’s 31 was their top score.
India’s total owed plenty to Axar and Ishan Kishan, who made 46 each after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell for single digits. Mitchell Santner (3-47) and Jacob Duffy (3-60) shared six wickets, but a last-wicket 26 between Siraj and Arshdeep proved decisive.
Stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer backed his quicks, and India also got their first overseas ODI series victory under head coach Gautam Gambhir.
New Zealand's Streak Ends
The result ended New Zealand’s run of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series wins at home, their first home series defeat in seven years. The streak began after India’s 4-1 win in 2019, when Kane Williamson captained New Zealand against Virat Kohli.
It opened with a 3-0 win over Bangladesh, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, in February-March 2019. It closed with a 3-0 sweep of West Indies in November 2025, when Santner’s New Zealand beat Shai Hope’s side.
The run ranks second on the all-time list of consecutive home bilateral ODI series wins. South Africa’s 17 (2002-2009) remains out of reach. New Zealand had overtaken England and West Indies, who managed nine each (2016-2020 and 1981-1990). South Africa’s 8 (2013-2017), New Zealand’s earlier 8 (2015-2017) and Sri Lanka’s 8 (2023-2025) complete the list.
Most Consecutive ODI Bilateral Series Wins At Home
17 - South Africa (2002-2009)
11 - New Zealand (2019-2025) - streak ended
9 - England (2016-2020)
9 - West Indies (1981-1990)
8 - South Africa (2013-2017)
8 - New Zealand (2015-2017)
8 - Sri Lanka (2023-2025)