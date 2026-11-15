India's Victory At The 5th ODI In Mount Maunganui Ends Seven-Year Long Record Streak Of New Zealand

Player of the Match Arshdeep Singh returned 3-30, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took two wickets each, and debutant Yash Thakur claimed his maiden scalp as the hosts were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs. New Zealand slipped to 83/4 and 119/6, and Dean Foxcroft’s 31 was their top score.