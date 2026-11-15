Nathan Ellis Injury Blow Sparks Australia Squad Shake-Up Ahead Of AUS Vs ENG T20I Series - Check Replacement

Ben Dwarshuis replaces injured Nathan Ellis in Australia's squad for the five-match T20I series against England, starting November 21
Mahli Beardman is rested for the second ODI as Australia manage his workload following recent back injuries
Riley Meredith replaces Beardman in the XI, while the young pacer is expected to return for the third ODI in Hobart
Ben Dwarshuis has been called up to Australia's squad for the upcoming five-match T20 International series against England, replacing Nathan Ellis, who remains sidelined with a side strain.
Ellis sustained the injury during Australia's ODI tour of South Africa in September and has not yet recovered sufficiently to return to action.
The fast bowler missed the final ODI of that series in Potchefstroom and will now be unavailable for the T20I assignment, which begins in Melbourne on November 21.
Dwarshuis, meanwhile, gets an opportunity to return to the international setup. The left-arm pacer last represented Australia during their ODI series in Bangladesh in June.
Mahli Beardman Rested For Australia Vs England 2nd ODI
Australia have also made a change to their playing combination for the second ODI against England in Adelaide, with young fast bowler Mahli Beardman being rested as part of the team's workload management plans.
Beardman made an impressive start to his international career in Friday's series opener in Perth, claiming six wickets for 24 runs to help Australia secure a seven-wicket victory. His figures were the best by an Australian bowler on ODI debut.
However, the 21-year-old has a history of back problems and Australia are taking a cautious approach to his workload. He recently spent seven months out of action after suffering a recurrence of a stress fracture following his T20I debut.
The young pacer is expected to return for the third ODI in Hobart on Wednesday.
Riley Meredith has joined the Australian ODI squad for the final two matches of the series and replaced Beardman in the playing XI for the Adelaide fixture. Meredith earned his call-up after taking four wickets for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield before leaving the side for national duties.
Australia Vs England 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
England (Playing XI): Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jordan Cox(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith