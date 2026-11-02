Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood rested as Australia announce squads for England's white-ball tour
Mahli Beardman, Oliver Peake and Jack Edwards feature in the ODI squad, while Sam Harper and Lachlan Shaw earn maiden call-ups
Jake Fraser-McGurk returns as Australia prepare for three ODIs and five T20Is from November 13
Australia will be without several of their key players for the upcoming white-ball series against England, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood among the notable absentees from the squads announced on Monday, November 2.
The experienced pace trio has been rested following the South Africa tour as Australia prepare for a busy Test schedule, beginning with a four-match home series against New Zealand from December 9, followed by a five-Test tour of India.
Mitchell Marsh will lead both sides in the eight-match assignment, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, starting November 13 in Perth.
Nathan Ellis has also missed out on the ODI squad as he recovers from a side strain sustained against South Africa in September. However, he returns to the T20I set-up.
Several multi-format players, including Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Matthew Renshaw and Cooper Connolly, have been picked for the ODIs but will sit out the T20I leg to manage their workload ahead of the Test season.
Mahli Beardman, Oliver Peake Included In ODI Squad
Australia have included young fast bowler Mahli Beardman, batter Oliver Peake and all-rounders Jack Edwards and Liam Scott in their 14-member ODI squad.
Beardman returns after recovering from a back stress fracture. He impressed on Australia A's recent tour of India, taking four wickets in a match against India A.
Peake has already made his ODI debut and caught attention with his aggressive batting during the Zimbabwe tour. Edwards also impressed in South Africa, claiming a five-wicket haul in Johannesburg.
Jake Fraser-McGurk Returns, Two Uncapped Players Named
Jake Fraser-McGurk returns to the T20I side after an 18-month absence, while Mitch Owen has also been recalled.
Nikhil Chaudhary and Joel Davies are among the other selections, while wicketkeepers Sam Harper and Lachlan Shaw have received their maiden international call-ups.
Harper earned recognition following impressive domestic performances, including being named Player of the Tournament in the previous Big Bash League season. Shaw has also impressed for New South Wales and Australia A.
George Bailey Explains Australia's Selection Strategy
Selection chair George Bailey said the England series would give several players an opportunity to prove themselves against strong opposition.
He praised Beardman's progress following his injury lay-off and highlighted the potential of Shaw and Harper. Bailey also backed Fraser-McGurk and Owen to make an impact with their aggressive batting.
Explaining the decision to rest senior players, Bailey pointed to Australia's demanding schedule and the limited recovery period before the New Zealand Test series.
Australia Vs England: Full White-Ball Series Schedule
ODI series
First ODI: November 13, Perth
Second ODI: November 15, Adelaide
Third ODI: November 18, Hobart
T20I series
First T20I: November 21, Melbourne
Second T20I: November 24, Gold Coast
Third T20I: November 27, Brisbane
Fourth T20I: November 29, Sydney
Fifth T20I: December 2, Canberra
Australia ODI Squad Vs England
Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.
Australia T20I Squad Vs England
Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Adam Zampa.