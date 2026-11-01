India Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Squads, Schedule, Streaming - All You Need to Know

India enter the five-match ODI series against New Zealand following a 3–2 T20I series victory
Both teams have named split squads to balance workload and prepare red-ball players for the upcoming Test series
Key headlines include the key battle between Kuldeep Yadav and Glenn Phillips, along with the ODI returns of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
India enter the ODI leg of their New Zealand tour with a series win already in the bag. They lost the final T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton by seven wickets but still took the series 3-2, thanks to the three wins in the opening games. They sealed it in Wellington by chasing 199 in just 13.2 overs, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting.
New Zealand’s late fightback was driven by Glenn Phillips, who finished with a record 341 runs, and it leaves the hosts with some momentum as the format changes. Phillips will be in the thick of things again, with former India allrounder Irfan Pathan picking out Kuldeep Yadav versus Phillips as a contest to watch
The five-match series begins at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4 and ends in Tauranga on November 15. The second ODI is in Wellington on November 7 and the third at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on November 10. The last two matches are at Bay Oval on November 13 and 15. All matches start at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss at 7 AM
Both sides have named split squads, with one eye on the Tests. India picked a split squad because some players will prepare with the red ball for the Wellington Test on November 19. For the first three ODIs, India have Shubman Gill as captain, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the squad.
Nitish Kumar Reddy is there for the first ODI only, and Auqib Nabi has been added for the first three games after previously being listed only for the fourth and fifth. Iyer is listed as captain for the final two matches.
New Zealand have made similar choices. Mitchell Santner leads both groups, and the red-ball players leave for Wellington after the third game to prepare for the first Test at the Basin Reserve on November 19. The first three ODIs bring in Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra returns from a shoulder injury. Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert are in the squad for the closing games.
The series also matters beyond results. With less than a year to go for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, both teams are managing workloads and assessing options. For India, the return of Rohit and Kohli to 50-over cricket in New Zealand conditions will draw the most attention.
Squads
Indian Squad (1st–3rd ODIs):Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Auqib Nabi
Indian Squad (4th and 5th ODIs):Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (vc/wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand Squad (1st–3rd ODIs): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young
New Zealand Squad (4th and 5th ODIs): Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young
Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Local Time
|IST Start Time
|1st ODI
|Wednesday, Nov 4, 2026
|Eden Park, Auckland
|3:00 PM
|07:30 AM IST
|2nd ODI
|Saturday, Nov 7, 2026
|Hnry Stadium, Wellington
|3:00 PM
|07:30 AM IST
|3rd ODI
|Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|3:00 PM
|07:30 AM IST
|4th ODI
|Friday, Nov 13, 2026
|Bay Oval, Tauranga (Mount Maunganui)
|3:00 PM
|07:30 AM IST
|5th ODI
|Sunday, Nov 15, 2026
|Bay Oval, Tauranga (Mount Maunganui)
|3:00 PM
|07:30 AM IST
Live Streaming Details
In India, the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand ODI series 2026 will be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels, with regional commentary options across their regional feeds. Free-to-air coverage for DD Free Dish users is broadcast live on DD Sports. For online viewers, the entire 5-match ODI series can be live-streamed via the SonyLIV app and website.