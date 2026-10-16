India’s ODI And Test Squads For New Zealand Tour Announced: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer To Lead - Check Who’s In

BCCI announced India’s ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour, featuring five ODIs and two Tests in November
Shubman Gill will captain India in the first three ODIs, before Shreyas Iyer takes charge for the final two matches
Gill will also lead the Test side, with KL Rahul named vice-captain and Rishabh Pant’s selection subject to fitness clearance
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India's ODI and Test squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, with Shubman Gill set to captain the side in the first three ODIs before Shreyas Iyer takes charge for the final two matches.
India are scheduled to play five T20Is, five ODIs, two Tests against New Zealand following the conclusion of the T20I series. The ODI series will begin in Auckland on November 4, while the two-Test series will get underway in Wellington on November 19.
Gill will lead India in the first three ODIs, with Iyer named vice-captain. The squad features senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, alongside KL Rahul, who has been included as a wicketkeeper.
For the fourth and fifth ODIs, Iyer will take over the captaincy, with Ishan Kishan named vice-captain and wicketkeeper. Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra have been included for the final two matches, while Auqib Nabi and Yash Thakur also feature in the squad.
Prasidh Krishna has been selected for the first three ODIs, subject to fitness clearance. Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy are part of both squads.
India’s ODI Squad For New Zealand Tour
First three ODIs: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.
Fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.
India Tour Of New Zealand 2026: ODI Schedule
1st ODI: November 4, Wednesday, Auckland, 7:30 AM IST
2nd ODI: November 7, Saturday, Wellington, 7:30 AM IST
3rd ODI: November 10, Tuesday, Hamilton, 7:30 AM IST
4th ODI: November 13, Friday, Mount Maunganui, 7:30 AM IST
5th ODI: November 15, Sunday, Mount Maunganui, 7:30 AM IST
Shubman Gill To Lead India In Test Series
Gill will also captain India in the two-Test series, with KL Rahul named vice-captain. The squad includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan among the batting options, while Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel have been selected as wicketkeepers.
Pant's selection is subject to fitness clearance. The squad also features all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, along with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj provide additional pace options, while Kuldeep Yadav adds to India's spin resources.
India’s Test Squad For New Zealand Tour
Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
India Tour Of New Zealand 2026: Test Schedule
1st Test: November 19, Thursday, Wellington, 3:30 AM IST
2nd Test: November 27, Friday, Christchurch, 3:30 AM IST