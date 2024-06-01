Akshar Rajeshbhai Patel is an Indian international cricketer who plays for the Indian cricket team in all formats of the game. He also plays for Gujarat in domestic cricket and for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He is a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He was a part of the Indian squads which won the 2018 Asia Cup and the 2023 Asia Cup. He made his ODI debut on 15 June 2014 against Bangladesh. He was selected in India’s 15-man squad for the 2015 Cricket World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

In domestic cricket, he was one of the key players in India's Under-23s title win in the 2013 ACC Emerging Teams Cup. He was one of the consistent performers for Gujarat in the 2013/14 Ranji Trophy. In early 2014, he was named the BCCI Under-19 Cricketer of the Year for the 2012-2013 season.

In August 2019, he was named to the India Red Team’s squad for the 2019-20 Duleep Trophy. In October 2019, he was named in India C’s squad for the 2019-2020 Deodhar Trophy.

Patel was part of the Indian ODI squad for the tour to Bangladesh and made his debut in the first match of the series. He was part of India’s 15-man squad for the 2015 Cricket World Cup. He made his Twenty20 International debut for India against Zimbabwe on 17th July 2015. He was named as a stand-by player for India’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

In January 2021, Patel was named in India’s Test squad for their series against England.

In September 2021, Patel was named in India’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In November 2021, Patel was named to India's squad for New Zealand's tour of India in 2021. In November 2021, Patel was named to India’s squad for their T20I series against Ireland. In May 2024, he was named in India’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament.

Patel was signed by the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians in 2013. He was then bought by Kings XI Punjab in 2014. And was retained by them for the 2015 season as well. He remained with Kings XI till 2018 when he was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the player auction for the 2019 India Premier League. He was retained by the Delhi Capitals for the 2021 season. In the 2024 season of IPL, he was bought by the Delhi Capitals.