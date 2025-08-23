Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

An RTI filed by INC leader Prafulla Gudadhe has revealed that 33,712 new voters were added and 3,411 voters were deleted from the electoral roll in Nagpur South west, Devendra Fadnavis’s constituency, at the same time as the assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Priyanka Tupe
Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Election officials carry a (EVM) ballot box
Election officials carry a (EVM) ballot box for distribution for constituency election scheduled on 20th May 2024 at Agri Koli Bhavan Nerul,, on May 18, 2024 in Navi Mumbai, India. Photo by Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress leader Prafulla Gudadhe filed an RTI to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in Nagpur on May 1, 2025.

  • He asked how many new voters were added after the Lok Sabha elections and before the Assembly Elections in Nagpur South West constituency.

  • The RTI response revealed that 33,712 new voters were added while  3411 voters were deleted from the electoral roll within six months after Lok Sabha elections 2024

In a high-profile Nagpur South-west assembly constituency, where Devendra Fadnavis has won as an MLA, 33,712 new voters were added within six months from the Lok Sabha elections, 2024 to the Maharashtra assembly elections. 3,411 voters were deleted from the electoral roll within the same time, revealed in an RTI response to the INC leader Prafulla Gudadhe.

Gudahde, Nagpur-based Congress leader, who was fielded against Fadnavis in Nagpur South West assembly constituency, filed an RTI to the subdivisional office/ Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in Nagpur on May 1, 2025. He asked three questions: How many new voters (under Form-6) were added after the Lok Sabha elections and before the assembly elections?

He also asked the total number of deletions of voters under Form-7 and the BLO (Booth level officer’s) reports about all the newly registered voters, as well as deleted voters.

Election Commission of India (ECI) - PTI
Don’t Use Dirty Phrases Like “Vote Chori”, Give Proof : Election Commission

BY Outlook News Desk

In its response dated May 16, 2025, the ERO for Nagpur south west constituency stated, “In 52-Nagpur south west constituency, 33,712 new voters were added (both online and offline) from a period of final electoral role was prepared for Loksabha elections 2024 to final electoral roll prepared for assembly elections in 2024.”

The response also said, ‘3,411 voters were deleted from the roll (both online and offline) under Form-7, between the period of the final electoral roll prepared for the Loksabha elections 2024 to the final electoral roll prepared for the assembly elections in 2024.’

Upon question of BLOs reports for each addition and deletion, the ERO responded in an RTI, ‘All the applications for voter additions and deletion in the roll were submitted by the booth level officers(BLOs) online through app and therefore the offline reports of these entries are not available with this office and therefore can’t be provided.’

According to the manual for BLOs, “Digitisation of all forms received in physical mode through the Garuda app is necessary.” This means the data of each addition and deletion is being recorded through the app, and the database can be made available in digital form.

In a four-minute video of the interaction, he asked the voters how they discovered they had been removed from the rolls. - X
Rahul Gandhi Has Tea With ‘Dead’ Voters From Bihar, Criticises Election Commission

BY Outlook News Desk

“Election commission’s officials are not giving reports about the booth-level officers’ addition, deletion exercise, and the actual problem lies there. BLOs are mostly class-4 government employees or Anganwadi, Asha workers, etc. They are often pressured by the district level electoral registration officials for additions and deletions of the voters that they (ERO, DRO) wanted to exercise according to the ruling power.” Prafulla Gudadhe of INC told Outlook.

He also adds, “When I lost my seat, a large number of people started coming to my office, expressing shocking reactions as to how we lost despite there being a favourable condition for us on ground. That’s when I started investigating the issue, and it seems clear manipulation in the electoral roll.”

Unsatisfied with the information provided in RTI on BLO reports, Gudadhe also challenged this response at the appellate authority, seeking information on BLO reports of the concerned additions and deletions in the electoral roll in June 2025. He is awaiting a response.

“Polling staff in Nagpur have on record stated lapses on their part, cited in media reports, yet there is no action against them by the election commission, speaks for itself” says Gudadhe, and adds, “This sharp rise in voters is unusual, compared to a routine increase of around one per cent, demands critical oversight by the election commission according to its own rulebook.”

Supreme Court directs state poll panel to notify local body elections in Maharashtra - PTI
SC Orders Maharashtra State Election Commission To Announce Local Body Elections

BY PTI

When Rahul Gandhi conducted a sensational press conference in Delhi earlier this month, alleging votechori, citing the data and investigation about Mahadevpura constituency of Karnataka gathered by his team and subsequently alleged election frauds in Maharashtra state assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis responded to it saying “Neither there is vote theft in Maharashtra nor in India, I think a chip from his brain has been stolen and his hard disc is corrupted, therefore he keeps spreading lies.”

Outlook has sent a questionnaire to the chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, for alleged voter manipulation in his constituency; we are awaiting a response. We have also sent a questionnaire to the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra regarding the availability of digitised data recorded through the Garuda app about additions and deletions of voters. We will update this copy when we receive a response.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says “At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed”

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Patna: Eight Killed, More Injured, After Truck Collides With Minivan

  2. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala

  5. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala