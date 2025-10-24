White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

White House plans to defend H-1B visa reforms in court, citing fraud and protection of American workers.
Tech firms and universities have filed lawsuits against the new rules tightening eligibility and lottery procedures.
Approximately 70% of H-1B visas go to Indian nationals, making the reforms closely watched in India and the US tech sector.
The White House on October 23, said it would “fight in court” to defend its latest changes to the H-1B visa programme, describing the reforms as necessary to protect American workers and address long-standing abuses in the system.
According to The Hindu, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the administration views the new rules as both lawful and essential, despite lawsuits filed by technology companies and universities challenging the changes. She said the President “wants to refine this system,” which she described as one that “has been spammed with fraud basically and that’s driven down American wages.”
Leavitt added, “The President’s main priority has always been to put American workers first and also to strengthen our visa system. These actions are lawful. They are necessary and we’ll continue to fight this battle in court.”
The comments follow a wave of legal challenges from U.S. tech firms and research institutions, which argue that the new restrictions, tightening eligibility criteria and altering the lottery system, violate administrative procedures and could harm American competitiveness, The Hindu reported.
Responding to questions about contradictions between former statements by the President and the current policy stance, Leavitt insisted there was no inconsistency, saying the reforms are aimed at “strengthening” rather than eliminating the programme.
The H-1B visa remains a critical channel for highly skilled foreign workers, particularly in technology and engineering, with roughly 70 per cent of visas granted to Indian nationals. Any tightening of rules is closely monitored in New Delhi, where policymakers and the Indian tech industry view the programme as a key indicator of U.S.–India economic relations.
According to The Hindu, experts noted that the administration’s measures, imposing higher scrutiny on job roles and limiting outsourcing practices, continue Trump’s “Hire American” approach. However, business groups warn that the policy could discourage top global talent from entering the U.S.
The administration’s stance signals a likely extended legal battle with industry associations representing major U.S. and international tech firms, which could reshape employment-based immigration ahead of the 2026 election year.
Leavitt, without providing details on pending litigation, framed the White House position as a principled defence of fairness. “We will continue to fight this battle in court,” she said, reiterating the aim of restoring integrity to the visa system.
According to The Hindu, observers see that the issue also carries political implications, balancing Trump’s working-class appeal with corporate interests, making immigration policy both an economic tool and a campaign flashpoint.
(With inputs from The Hindu)