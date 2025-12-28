Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 3: Five Things To Look Out For In VHT Matches

VHT 2025-26 round 3 matches get underway on Monday, Dec 29
Rohit, Virat will feature
Shami will also be seen in action for Bengal
India's star batting duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma turned up for their respective domestic sides in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 after a prolonged absence from the List A scene.
Kohli showed his class in true fashion as he amassed 208 runs in the first two matches as Delhi won back-to-back games as well as becoming the fastest player to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket.
As for Rohit, he smashed a 94-ball 155 in the first game and followed with a first-ball duck in the second. However, the former captain will be eager to get more runs under his belt ahead of the New Zealand ODI series.
Ahead of the Round 3 fixtures in Vijay Hazare Trophy, here are five things to watch out for -
1) Shubman Gill's Absence For Punjab
Punjab cricket team will still miss the services of their star player, Shubman Gill. The Indian ODI and Test captain has yet to feature in VHT but reports suggest he could turn up for matches against Sikkim and Goa.
“He will join the team in Jaipur around January 1 for those two games. While he is interested in playing the final group league fixture against Mumbai as well, it will all depend on the BCCI’s scheduling for the camps ahead of the home series against New Zealand,” a source was quoted in Sportstar.
2) Virat Kohli's Purple Patch
Delhi will be in action against Saurashtra with eyes on Virat Kohli as well as skipper Rishabh Pant. Kohli has scored over 200 runs so far in two games and his availability will attract big crowds at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur.
3) Yashasvi Jaiswal's Return To Mumbai Squad
Mumbai possess a star-studded line-up including Rohit Sharma amongst others. One more inclusion will be the arrival of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will be in the team ahead of their match against Goa. Jaiswal had missed the first two games of the VHT as he was recovering from acute gastroenteritis.
4) Rohit Sharma's Fireworks Ahead Of New Year's Eve
New Year's will see lots of fireworks but one such will go on the cricket field in the form of Rohit Sharma's batting prowess. The veteran batter may have been dismissed for zero in the last game, but still possesses the aura and charisma to deliver on the big stage. Mumbai take on Chhattisgarh at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur.
5) Mohammed Shami's Turnout For Bengal
Bengal's Mohammed Shami has not hit the ground running with the ball so far in the VHT. Three wickets in two games in the tournament, Shami will want to make the most of it when his Bengal team take on Chandigarh at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot on December 29, 2025 (Monday).