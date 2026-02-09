BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B; Shubman Gill In A Category - Full Details

As it was expected, former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been demoted to Grade B, following their departures from the shortest and the longest formats

Outlook Sports Desk
BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Photo: AP
Summary
  • BCCI announce player retainership for 2025-26 Indian cricket season

  • Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma demoted to Grade B

  • Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill retained in Category A with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja

The Board of Control for Cricket India, on Monday, February 9, announced their annual retainership contract list for the on-going 2025-26 season across the Men's and Women's categories.

This comes at a time when the Indian team is co-hosting the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 along with Sri Lanka, with the event kicking-off 2 days ago in Colombo.

Men in Blue remain heavy favourites to defend the T20 title they won for the 2nd time during the last edition in 2024. India defeated USA by 30 runs in their Group A opener last Sunday (February 7) and they will take on Namibia in their upcoming game.

Gill, Bumrah And Jadeja At Summit; Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B

The duo only feature in ODI cricket now and have their sights set at featuring for India at the ICC ODI World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe next year.

Current skipper Shubman Gill, who was promoted to Grade A in the previous retainership last year, is up there with senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Other than Rohit and Kohli, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, wicket-keepers KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are among the 11 players slotted in Grade B.

More to follow..

