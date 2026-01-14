ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Becomes No. 1 Batter After 5 Years; Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Slide Down

Virat Kohli goes No.1 in ODI batting rankings
The star batter reaches the summit for the first time since July 2021
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill dip to 3rd and 5th
Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in nearly 5 years. He has overtaken teammate Rohit Sharma after scoring a brilliant half-century against New Zealand in the 1st of the 3-match ODI series in Vadodara.
At 37, this marks Virat Kohli's return to the ICC rankings summit for the first time since July 2021, while Rohit has slipped to the third spot.
India defeated New Zealand by four wickets on Sunday with Kohli scoring a 91-ball 93. That knock had also made him the second-highest run-getter in men's international cricket behind Sachin Tendulkar.
Virat Kohli's recent performances in ODIs have been nothing short of phenomenal. He scored an unbeaten 74 against Australia, 135, 102 and 65 not out against the visiting South Africans and 93 against New Zealand in his last five outings.
Kohli had gained the top ranking for the first time in October 2013 and it is his 11th different spell in the top spot. As of today, he has been at the top for a total of 825 days, which is 10th most by any player, and the most by an Indian batter.
India's ODI skipper Shubman Gill has maintained his fifth spot. Middle-order batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul remain 10th and 11th while Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran retained his spot at number 4.
New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has gained a spot following his blazing 84 off 71 in the first ODI, and is just one rating point behind Kohli, who is on 785.
Mitchell's teammate Devon Conway climbed three spots to secure the 29th position as he continues to score runs at the top.
Babar Azam, Ireland's Harry Tector, West Indies' Shai Hope and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka hold the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th spot respectively.
Mohammed Siraj Jumps To 15th In Bowler's Rankings
In the bowler's rankings, Kuldeep Yadav (at number 3) is the only Indian to be present in the top 10. Mohammed Siraj has risen five spots to sit in 15th position along with Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the ODI bowler rankings.
New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, following a career-best performance of 4 for 41 runs, has jumped 27 places, moving up to joint 69th position, where he shares the spot with Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh.