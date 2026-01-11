India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st ODI: IND To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India face New Zealand in the 1st ODI at BCA Stadium, Kotambi
India have won the toss
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to lead the batting as India look to make a strong start to the three-match series
India kick off their three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Sunday, 11 January, at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, with the spotlight firmly on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Both superstars have been in fine touch recently, and their form is expected to set the tone for India’s innings throughout the series.
Shubman Gill returns to the ODI side after being left out of the T20 World Cup squad, bringing questions over his recent form and fitness.
His inclusion is likely to push Yashasvi Jaiswal down the order, while Shreyas Iyer is set to reclaim his preferred No. 4 spot, bringing much-needed stability to the middle order after a period of experimentation.
On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are rested to manage workloads ahead of upcoming T20 commitments. The pace attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj alongside a group of young quicks, while the spin duties will be shared by Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar.
With flat pitches and evening dew expected, the emphasis will be on control and containment rather than aggressive wicket-taking.
This venue is set to host its first Men’s ODI, and India head into the match buoyed by winning consecutive tosses, breaking a 20-match streak of toss losses dating back to the 2023 World Cup final.
This change in fortune could prove significant, especially as the team navigates a ground hosting its first Men’s ODI.
India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Toss Update
India skipper Shubman Gill wins the toss, opts to bowl against New Zealand in Vadodara.
India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox