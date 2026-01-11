India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Under Spotlight In Vadodara

From left, India’s Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match between India and New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. With Shubman Gill back as captain, India’s focus will be on setting the tone through a solid top order featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while the middle order looks to add finishing power. New Zealand, meanwhile, arrive with a young but fearless squad eager to test India’s bowling depth. The surface is expected to favor batters early, making powerplay execution crucial. With both teams looking to settle combinations, the opener promises a competitive and closely fought contest.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jan 2026, 10:37:35 am IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Head-To-Head Record Total ODI matches played: 120 India wins: 62 New Zealand wins: 50 No results: 7 Tie: 1

11 Jan 2026, 10:23:32 am IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Start Time, Streaming The first ball will be bowled at 1:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 1pm. The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.