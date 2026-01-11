India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Under Spotlight In Vadodara

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Head-To-Head Record
Total ODI matches played: 120
India wins: 62
New Zealand wins: 50
No results: 7
Tie: 1
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball will be bowled at 1:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 1pm. The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja
New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox