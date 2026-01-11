India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Under Spotlight In Vadodara

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: India host New Zealand in the first ODI at Vadodara, aiming for early series control despite Rishabh Pant’s late injury setback

India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Under Spotlight
From left, India’s Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match between India and New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. With Shubman Gill back as captain, India’s focus will be on setting the tone through a solid top order featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while the middle order looks to add finishing power. New Zealand, meanwhile, arrive with a young but fearless squad eager to test India’s bowling depth. The surface is expected to favor batters early, making powerplay execution crucial. With both teams looking to settle combinations, the opener promises a competitive and closely fought contest.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Head-To-Head Record

Total ODI matches played: 120

India wins: 62

New Zealand wins: 50

No results: 7

Tie: 1

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball will be bowled at 1:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 1pm. The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox

Published At:
