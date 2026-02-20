India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Kanwar Draws First Blood As Karunaratne Falls Early

India A women's players celebrate during the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match against Nepal on February 17, 2026. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1

Welcome to the live coverage of the first semi-final of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 between India A Women and Sri Lanka A Women at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Friday, February 20, 2026. India A, led by Radha Yadav, topped Group A with comprehensive wins over Pakistan A and Nepal to reach the semi-final. Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, finished second in Group B with wins over Malaysia and Thailand. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India A vs Sri Lanka A women’s cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Feb 2026, 08:23:44 am IST India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: WICKET Breakthrough, and it’s a sharp one! Tanuja Kanwar strikes straight away. Hansima Karunaratne looks to press on but ends up feathering one into the cordon. Mamatha Madiwala is alert, safe hands, and the catch is taken cleanly. Karunaratne’s brisk stay comes to an end, 14 off just 9 balls, three boundaries in there, but she’s gone. A big early wicket, and the fielding side have their first roar. SL-W 36/1 (4.1)

20 Feb 2026, 08:22:10 am IST India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Game On! We’re underway and straight into the action. Sanjana Kavindi and Hansima Karunaratne walk out to the middle, the openers setting up with calm intent. Kavindi takes strike, eyes locked in, ready to get things moving. From the other end, Saima Thakor has the new ball in hand and is set to open the attack. Game on.

20 Feb 2026, 07:55:37 am IST India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Playing XIs Sri Lanka A Women (Playing XI): Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w/c), Hansima Karunaratne, Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Shayani Senaratne, Shashini Gimhani, Lihini Apsara, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Yasanthi Nimanthika India A Women (Playing XI): Vrinda Dinesh, Nandini Kashyap, Anushka Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav(c), Mamatha Madiwala(w), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita

20 Feb 2026, 07:39:19 am IST India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update Sri Lanka A Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

20 Feb 2026, 07:38:17 am IST India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Streaming Info The 1st semi-final between India A and Sri Lanka A will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app in India. The action will begin from 8:00 AM IST.