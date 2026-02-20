India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Kanwar Draws First Blood As Karunaratne Falls Early

India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: WICKET
Breakthrough, and it’s a sharp one! Tanuja Kanwar strikes straight away. Hansima Karunaratne looks to press on but ends up feathering one into the cordon.
Mamatha Madiwala is alert, safe hands, and the catch is taken cleanly. Karunaratne’s brisk stay comes to an end, 14 off just 9 balls, three boundaries in there, but she’s gone. A big early wicket, and the fielding side have their first roar.
SL-W 36/1 (4.1)
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Game On!
We’re underway and straight into the action. Sanjana Kavindi and Hansima Karunaratne walk out to the middle, the openers setting up with calm intent. Kavindi takes strike, eyes locked in, ready to get things moving.
From the other end, Saima Thakor has the new ball in hand and is set to open the attack. Game on.
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka A Women (Playing XI): Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w/c), Hansima Karunaratne, Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Shayani Senaratne, Shashini Gimhani, Lihini Apsara, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Yasanthi Nimanthika
India A Women (Playing XI): Vrinda Dinesh, Nandini Kashyap, Anushka Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav(c), Mamatha Madiwala(w), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update
Sri Lanka A Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Streaming Info
The 1st semi-final between India A and Sri Lanka A will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app in India. The action will begin from 8:00 AM IST.