'I Am Also Human': Jitesh Sharma Opens Up On Losing Father, T20 World Cup Omission And More

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma drew parallels with India teammate Rinku Singh, saying he understood the emotional strength required to return to the field after a personal setback as big as losing one's father

I Am Also Human: Jitesh Sharma Opens Up On Losing Father, T20 World Cup Omission And More
File photo of India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. Photo: X/BCCI
  • Jitesh Sharma was omitted from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

  • Soon after, the India wicketkeeper-batter's father passed away

  • Jitesh said matching Virat Kohli's intensity was easier said than done

Jitesh Sharma was collateral damage when he was axed from India's T20 World Cup squad but the snub now feels hollow compared to the realisation that he was able to spend his father's final days by his side.

The disappointment soon felt trivial in the face of a far deeper loss. On February 1, his pillar of strength, father Mohan Sharma passed away after brief illness.

"When I got the news of my non-selection, I was a little bit disheartened. I am also a human. I can feel sad and bad. But later on, as time went by, the sad time becomes short," Jitesh told PTI during an exclusive interview.

Jitesh Sharma's lightning-fast reaction reminded fans of former India captain MS Dhoni - BCCI
IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: Jitesh Sharma's MS Dhoni-Esque Run Out Denies Quinton De Kock Century - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The emotional weight of missing out on the global tournament soon gave way to a far more personal challenge.

"But later on, my dad got ill. And he passed away on 1st of Feb. So, I was with him for seven days. Afterward, I got to know that my dad needed me more than the World Cup. After that, I didn't have any sad feeling, any regret or anything for anyone or for myself also. I am not angry or anything," he said as the sadness in the dashing batter-keeper's voice was palpable.

"I was grateful that God gave me the opportunity to stay with my dad for seven days. So, I was able to take care of him. And I enjoyed watching the World Cup on TV at home. It's a very different feeling. It gives you lots of pressure rather than playing. And I was very happy for the boys."

With his father gone, the responsibility of being the eldest son has become a defining reality in his life.

"I can't forget that thing and I don't want to forget that thing because he is not there anymore. When you lose your dad, after a few days you get to know that you are now responsible for taking decisions in your family as the elder son.

"And that's it - to take care of your mother, brother and family. So, I'm someone who can't show my feelings to them and can't be weak in front of them because they are looking at me while playing cricket also. And I have to accept it," Jitesh said speaking about what happens when life bowls a snorter at you.

Grief, he admits, does not arrive all at once. It creeps in slowly, leaving behind a sense of incompleteness that he knows will remain for life.

"It hits after some time. I'm not coping with anything. I'm just accepting that my dad is not there anymore. There is a portion of my heart that is empty now. It will be empty till my death because of my dad." Cricket, however, has also taught him to carry on. Jitesh says he has learned to live with the sorrow while continuing to pursue his career.

"And I have learned to carry myself with that sorrow and that hollowness during practice. Because no matter how much I want, I can't forget that thing. Because it's your father, right? He is my hero for my life."

"If he was alive today, he would have told me to go and practice. Don't worry about me. So I always bring this thing to my mind that if I'm in sorrow or pain, what he would have told me? I think he would have suggested me to go and play the game. And I'm very proud of it."

Jitesh also drew parallels with teammate Rinku Singh, saying he understood the emotional strength required to return to the field after personal setbacks.

"That's the same thing Rinku must have felt. That's why he was able to come on the ground again. And it's a very big thing."

Why Can't 3 Keepers Play Together?

On the cricketing front, Jitesh remains pragmatic about roles and combinations. With wicketkeeper-batters such as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan also in contention, he says he would happily adapt if it means finishing games for the team.

"I think of it from a different perspective. I take it from a different perspective -- that by doing my own work, why not two keepers be in the playing XI and the third play as a finisher? Exactly, that can also happen. Why not?"

'I Still Can't Match Virat Bhai's Intensity'

Jitesh also spoke about the inspiration he draws from observing Virat Kohli up close at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, admitting that matching the former India captain's intensity is easier said than done.

"Just observing small things, you can learn a lot. And it can be a life-turning decision or life-turning observation. Because the way he prepares, starts his day, not just practice, I think it's very impressive. Still, I'm 32 and I can't match his energy."

