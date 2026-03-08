India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final: See Best Photos From Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Indian singer Falguni Pathak, dressed in black, performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

1/10 Cricket fans arrive for the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





2/10 Indian cricket fans pose for photograph as they arrive for the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





3/10 Indian singer Falguni Pathak, center, performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





4/10 Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





5/10 Indian singer Sukhbir Singh, right, performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





6/10 People hold posters of the Indian cricket team, praying for India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand, in Patna. | Photo: PTI





7/10 India's Rinku Singh throws a ball during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





8/10 India's Washington Sundar toss a ball during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





9/10 India's Tilak Varma bats during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





10/10 New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner, right, and Glenn Phillips look on, during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket final match against India in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





