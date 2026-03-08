India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final: See Best Photos From Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Chasing a historic third ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, India take on New Zealand in the 2026 edition's grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (March 8). The Men In Blue are seeking to become the first team to successfully defend the 20-over showpiece, while the Black Caps seek their maiden triumph. The visitors, however, have the wood on India in T20 World Cups with a 3-0 head-to-head record. Suryakumar Yadav's men have most boxes ticked, barring the spin department where Varun Chakravarthy's dismal showing has raised doubts over his inclusion in the playing XI for the final.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Falguni Pathak
Indian singer Falguni Pathak, dressed in black, performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Cricket fans
Cricket fans arrive for the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-
Indian cricket fans pose for photograph as they arrive for the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Indian singer Falguni Pathak
Indian singer Falguni Pathak, center, performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Indian singer Sukhbir Singh
Indian singer Sukhbir Singh, right, performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC Mens T20 WC Final Peoples prayers
People hold posters of the Indian cricket team, praying for India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Rinku Singh
India's Rinku Singh throws a ball during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Washington Sundar
India's Washington Sundar toss a ball during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Tilak Varma
India's Tilak Varma bats during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Mitchel Santner
New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner, right, and Glenn Phillips look on, during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket final match against India in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

