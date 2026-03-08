Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

Heavy security deployed as civic authorities act against property linked to one of the accused in the killing of a 26-year-old man after a neighbourhood dispute escalated during Holi in west Delhi.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar
Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case Photo: Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished illegal portions of a house linked to an accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash in which 26-year-old Tarun was killed.

  • Police have arrested six people and apprehended a minor; murder and SC/ST Act provisions have been invoked in the case.

  • The violence began after a balloon thrown during Holi sparked a dispute between two families who had longstanding tensions over local issues.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday carried out a demolition drive against a property linked to one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, in which a 26-year-old man was killed, according to news reports citing police sources.

Heavy police and paramilitary deployment was in place in the area during the operation to maintain law and order. A senior police officer said the locality had been divided into zones, sectors and sub-sectors as part of the security arrangement, news reports said.

Civic officials arrived with bulldozers and demolished only the illegally constructed portions of the structure, not the entire house, according to police sources quoted in news reports. Officials from the MCD were not immediately available for comment.

The action was taken against a property linked to one of the accused in the case, identified in reports as Nizamuddin.

Related Content
PM Launches Rs. 100 Lakh Crore Gati Shakti National Master Plan For Infrastructure - Representative image
Modi to Launch ₹33,500-Crore Infrastructure Projects, Expand Delhi Metro Network
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh plays a traditional instrument with others during the Holi festival celebration at his residence, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Day In Pics: March 04, 2026
Passengers and crew of Air India flight AI916D from Dubai arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. The airline said the flight was the first by an Indian carrier to land in the national capital amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. - | Photo: @AirIndia_News/X via PTI
Day In Pics: March 03, 2026
On May 19, 2024, the incident in the Kalyani Nagar area, which led to the deaths of motorcycle-borne IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Costa. - File Photo
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Another Accused In Pune Porsche Crash Case
Related Content
The L&DO's 19 February 2026 notice states that it is issued in compliance with the Delhi High Court order dated 13 November 2025 and confirms allotment of permanent houses in Savda Ghevra. - SURESH K PANDEY
Delhi Evictions: Inside The Battle Against Relocation From JJ Camps

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Tarun (26) was killed on March 4 after a clash broke out between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area of Uttam Nagar, police said.

According to news reports citing police, the violence began after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun’s family during Holi celebrations splashed on a woman from the neighbouring family, triggering an altercation.

Police said the two families had known each other for nearly five decades and had a history of disputes over issues such as parking and garbage disposal, news reports said.

Demolition during an anti-encroachment drive in Ranchi Ranchi, Feb 11 (ANI): A JCB machine demolishes houses during an anti-encroachment drive at Madhukam near Ratu Road, in Ranchi on Wednesday. - IMAGO
Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

BY Md Asghar Khan

So far, six people have been arrested and a minor apprehended in connection with the case. Police have invoked murder charges as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR, according to news reports.

The accused have been identified in reports as Umardeen (49), Jummadeen (36), Kamruddin (36), Mustaque (46), Muzzafar (25), Tahir (18), along with a minor.

Tensions had flared in the area after the killing, with an angry mob allegedly damaging vehicles and setting some on fire on March 6, prompting authorities to deploy additional security forces, according to news reports.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Title On Line As Defending Champions Face Disciplined Kiwis

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Score, All England Open Final: Red-Hot Indian Takes On Taipei Nemesis In Title Quest

  4. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

  5. What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  2. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  3. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

  4. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  5. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  2. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  3. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

  4. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

  5. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence