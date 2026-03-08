Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

Summary of this article
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished illegal portions of a house linked to an accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash in which 26-year-old Tarun was killed.
Police have arrested six people and apprehended a minor; murder and SC/ST Act provisions have been invoked in the case.
The violence began after a balloon thrown during Holi sparked a dispute between two families who had longstanding tensions over local issues.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday carried out a demolition drive against a property linked to one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, in which a 26-year-old man was killed, according to news reports citing police sources.
Heavy police and paramilitary deployment was in place in the area during the operation to maintain law and order. A senior police officer said the locality had been divided into zones, sectors and sub-sectors as part of the security arrangement, news reports said.
Civic officials arrived with bulldozers and demolished only the illegally constructed portions of the structure, not the entire house, according to police sources quoted in news reports. Officials from the MCD were not immediately available for comment.
The action was taken against a property linked to one of the accused in the case, identified in reports as Nizamuddin.
Tarun (26) was killed on March 4 after a clash broke out between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area of Uttam Nagar, police said.
According to news reports citing police, the violence began after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun’s family during Holi celebrations splashed on a woman from the neighbouring family, triggering an altercation.
Police said the two families had known each other for nearly five decades and had a history of disputes over issues such as parking and garbage disposal, news reports said.
So far, six people have been arrested and a minor apprehended in connection with the case. Police have invoked murder charges as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR, according to news reports.
The accused have been identified in reports as Umardeen (49), Jummadeen (36), Kamruddin (36), Mustaque (46), Muzzafar (25), Tahir (18), along with a minor.
Tensions had flared in the area after the killing, with an angry mob allegedly damaging vehicles and setting some on fire on March 6, prompting authorities to deploy additional security forces, according to news reports.