Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

Demolition during an anti-encroachment drive in Ranchi Ranchi, Feb 11 (ANI): A JCB machine demolishes houses during an anti-encroachment drive at Madhukam near Ratu Road, in Ranchi on Wednesday. Photo: IMAGO

Demolition during an anti-encroachment drive in Ranchi Ranchi, Feb 11 (ANI): A JCB machine demolishes houses during an anti-encroachment drive at Madhukam near Ratu Road, in Ranchi on Wednesday. Photo: IMAGO