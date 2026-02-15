Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

In Ranchi, demolition drives targeting alleged illegal encroachments have left hundreds of families homeless, exposing deep human distress and legal complexities.

Md Asghar Khan
Md Asghar Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Demolition in Ranchi
Demolition during an anti-encroachment drive in Ranchi Ranchi, Feb 11 (ANI): A JCB machine demolishes houses during an anti-encroachment drive at Madhukam near Ratu Road, in Ranchi on Wednesday. Photo: IMAGO
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Bulldozer drives between December 2022 and February 2026 demolished hundreds of houses across Ranchi, displacing vulnerable families without immediate rehabilitation.

- Many residents claim they bought land legally or lived there for decades, while authorities say demolitions followed court orders to clear government and tribal land.

- Political leaders and observers highlight land broker exploitation, administrative lapses, and the urgent need for rehabilitation and accountability.

The roof of Ram Lakhan Yadav’s house, the very roof where a wedding canopy was meant to rise for his daughter, now lies in rubble. He never imagined that trouble would come crashing down on him like this.

Seventy-year-old Ram Lakhan breaks down whenever anyone asks how he is coping. He was sifting through the debris of his demolished home when he spoke. “My daughter is getting married on 25 February. There are barely two weeks left. They brought my house down with a bulldozer. How am I supposed to arrange the wedding now? Where will I hold it? I married off three of my daughters from this very house.”

In Shiv Durga Temple Lane in Madhukam Khadakhada, Ranchi, thirteen families who had lived for nearly four decades on land described as tribal were rendered homeless in a single sweep. Ram Lakhan’s home was one of them.

Related Content
Related Content

Acting on court orders to clear what it termed illegal encroachments, the district administration launched a demolition drive on Wednesday. At around 9 a.m. on 10 February, officials arrived with police and bulldozers, ordering residents to vacate. When some hesitated, the machines advanced. There were protests, folded hands, pleas for time, and people wept as their homes collapsed. The bulldozers did not stop.

Ram Lakhan alleges that he and the other families were cheated by Mahadev Oraon. They say they bought the land, paid through banks, and built their homes in good faith. For the past three nights, he adds, his family has slept on the roadside beside whatever they could salvage from the wreckage.

Forty-two-year-old Santosh watched his own home fall. It was the house where he grew up with his father, where childhood gave way to adulthood. “My wife, my three children, my parents, my four brothers and their families, everyone is homeless,” he says. “We are on the edge. The district administration did not listen to us even once before breaking our house. We don’t know where to go or what to do.”

After the demolition, all thirteen families moved to the High Court. At the time of writing, the court has put a temporary stay on further action by the district administration.

In recent years, demolition drives in Ranchi, carried out in the name of clearing encroachments, have gathered pace. A major railway action in December 2022 set the tone. On December 28, bulldozers moved into the Lohra Kocha area near the railway station, flattening at least forty houses and leaving around 200 people homeless. The next day, December 29, thirty-eight more houses near the Doranda railway overbridge were razed. Railway authorities said the land was required for expansion of the station yard.

Budhan Lohra, a resident of Lohra Kocha, said, “We have lived here since my grandfather’s time. No one ever told us that this land would have to be vacated. Suddenly, the bulldozers came, and we were left on the road.”

Sita Devi, who works as a domestic helper, did not even get time to remove her belongings. The bulldozer ran over her house so quickly that her children’s clothes and kitchen utensils were buried under the debris.

Sumitra Devi, who had been living in Lohra Kocha for forty years, said that after her husband’s death, her home was all she had. “My husband died here. I raised my children here. And then, in a moment, the bulldozer came, and everything was gone. We don’t know where to go now.”

On 10 July 2025, the Ranchi Municipal Corporation carried out a drive in the Doranda market area and removed fifteen alleged illegal structures. In September 2025, one of the largest demolition drives took place near Birsa Chowk on land belonging to Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC). On 2 and 3 September 2025, in a joint action by the district administration and HEC management, more than 100 huts and several permanent houses were demolished.

The administration said the land belonged to the public sector company and had been under encroachment for 25 to 30 years. Leaders from both ruling and opposition parties reached the site and opposed the action. After strong protests, further demolition was halted there as well.

Ramu Oraon, a daily wage worker whose house was demolished in the Birsa Chowk drive, said, “We had been living here for thirty years. We built the house slowly, with our hard-earned money. Now it’s all gone. We don’t have the means to build again somewhere else.”

More recently, demolition drives around the state’s largest hospital also drew attention. On 16 December 2025, at least ten permanent houses, including three two-storey buildings, were demolished in and around the RIMS campus. Two days later, on 18 December 2025, an illegal apartment near DIG Ground and the Doctors’ Colony area close to RIMS was razed, affecting 30 to 40 families

Ashok Kumar had purchased a flat in that apartment with a bank loan. “We took a loan from the bank to buy that flat. Now the house is gone, and the loan is still there. I don’t know how to manage my family.”

In the same month, nearly forty houses that had stood for 40 to 50 years on river and reservoir land near Risaldar Nagar in Doranda were demolished. One of them belonged to Ahsanul Haque. “My daughter’s 10th board exams are about to begin, and we have lost our roof. It is Ramadan, and Eid will follow soon. Where will we go? How will we build again?” he asked.

These demolitions have not just taken away houses. They have shaken livelihoods, disrupted children’s education, and pushed already vulnerable families into deeper uncertainty. For many, the loss is not only of walls and roofs, but of years of savings and a sense of stability.

The administration maintains that the drives are necessary to clear government land for development projects. The families affected say they had lived on these plots for decades and were evicted without any alternative rehabilitation, leaving them in acute distress over shelter and income.

Between December 2022 and February 2026, hundreds of homes have been razed near the railway station, in Doranda, around Birsa Chowk on HEC land, in and around the RIMS campus, and on other government plots across Ranchi.

Former Jharkhand Urban Development Minister and Ranchi MLA C.P. Singh says people come to cities because of poverty and unemployment, just to secure two meals a day. In that struggle, many fall into the trap of land brokers, spend their savings on disputed plots, and eventually lose everything. He says that during his tenure, he rehabilitated around 300 displaced families from Islam Nagar and created vendor markets for those running shops on footpaths. The present government, he says, should also step forward and take responsibility.

Bandhu Tirkey, working president of the Jharkhand Congress and a former minister in the state government, says people should be protected from land brokers who illegally sell tribal land to outsiders. Action must be taken against those involved in such transactions, he says. At the same time, if tribal and Dalit families have been living for years on a piece of land, building huts and raising children there, the government should think about rehabilitation or consider regularising their settlements.

Most of the families affected by these demolitions belong to socially and economically weaker sections, including many from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities.

Some observers say it would not be correct to place the entire blame for the bulldozer drives on the state government, since in many instances the action followed orders from the High Court. In such cases, the district administration is required to assist the concerned department or institution in clearing encroachments.

Consider the demolitions around RIMS. The houses and apartment blocks that were pulled down stood on land belonging to the government hospital. Under normal procedure, no building can be constructed without an approved plan from the Ranchi Municipal Corporation. Such approval is granted only after the land has been duly registered and mutated in the owner’s name.

If that is the law, how did a four-storey apartment block and several two- and three-storey houses rise on government land? Who sanctioned them? And how were they allowed to stand for so long?

A similar question arises under the Chota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) in Ranchi. Tribal land cannot legally be transferred to a non-tribal, which means it cannot be registered in their name. If registration is not legally possible, then how were houses constructed on such land? Who is responsible for allowing this to happen? And when demolitions take place years later, will responsibility be fixed only on those who built and bought, or will action also be taken against those whose negligence or involvement made it possible in the first place?

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK: How Many Times Have India Defeated Pakistan In ICC ODI And T20 World Cups?

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Harsha Bhogle Flags Political, Economic Forces Exploiting IND–PAK Rivalry

  3. Yuzvendra Chahal 'Statue' Steals The Show On India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Day - See Funny Post

  4. Ishan Kishan Slams 27-Ball Fifty In India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026

  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha At Toss

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. BJP Accuses Kapil Sibal Of Epstein-Funded Award In 2010, Demands Rahul Gandhi Response

  3. Punjabi Suba At Sixty: The Biggest Highs And Lows

  4. Kerala To Give Farewell To Youngest Organ Donor With State Honours

  5. Decades of Silence: How Kashmiri Women Carry Long-Term Trauma

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah Found Dead At UC Berkeley Days After Going Missing

  3. Bangladesh President To Swear In Tarique Rahman Cabinet At Parliament On February 17

  4. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  5. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit