TMC Calls For ‘Thorough, Transparent’ Probe Into Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash

The Beechcraft C90 aircraft (registration VT-AJV), operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, was on a medical evacuation flight from Ranchi to Delhi. It took off from Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi at 7:11 pm IST on Monday, February 23. Roughly 20–23 minutes later, the aircraft requested deviation due to weather, lost communication with Kolkata ATC at approximately 7:34 pm and radar contact about 100 nautical miles south-east of Varanasi. It crashed in the dense forest of Bariatu/Kasaria Panchayat near Simaria in Chatra district.