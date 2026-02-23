Air Ambulance En Route To Delhi From Ranchi Crashes In Jharkhand

A chartered air ambulance carrying seven people crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district while en route from Ranchi to Delhi.
The aircraft lost contact with Air Traffic Control shortly after taking off from Ranchi around 7.10 pm, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Ranchi Airport Director Vinod Kumar confirmed the crash near Simaria following inputs from the state administration.
"An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration," said Airport Director Kumar .