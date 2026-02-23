Air Ambulance En Route To Delhi From Ranchi Crashes In Jharkhand

The charter plane with seven people on board crashed after losing contact with Air Traffic Control.

Outlook News Desk
A chartered air ambulance carrying seven people on board crashed near Ranchi in Jharkhand while en route to Delhi, officials have reported.

The plane departed from Ranchi Airport on Monday evening for Delhi. It crashed in a forest near Karmatand village under Simaria police station limits in Chatra district while en route to Delhi.

The crash has been confirmed to have occurred near Jharkhand's Simaria area by the Ranchi airport director, Vinod Kumar. 

The charter plane was reported to have lost contact with Air Traffic Control shortly after taking off at Ranchi, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm, as per an official.

"An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration," said Airport Director Kumar .

Published At:
