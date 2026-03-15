Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, left, is congratulated by Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, after Medvedev defeated Alcaraz during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, left, is congratulated by Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, after Medvedev defeated Alcaraz during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill