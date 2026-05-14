Alaves 1-0 FC Barcelona, La Liga: Barca's Winning Streak Ends With Narrow Defeat

Barcelona’s hopes of reaching the 100-point mark in the Spanish league ended with a 1-0 loss at Alaves on Wednesday. Barcelona clinched its second straight league title on Sunday with a 2-0 win over rival Real Madrid at home and needed three wins in its last three matches to reach 100 points. The loss ended an 11-game winning streak for the Catalan club. Alaves’ players provided a guard of honor for Barcelona’s team before the match, lining up and applauding their rivals as they entered the field.

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Alaves vs Barcelona spanish La liga soccer-Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, reacts after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Alaves vs Barcelona spanish La liga soccer-Carlos Protesoni
Alaves' Carlos Protesoni, left, and Alaves' Nahuel Tenaglia celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Alaves fans celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Alaves vs Barcelona spanish La liga soccer-Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, and Alaves' Angel Perez fight for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Alaves' Abde Rebbach, front, Barcelona's Jules Kounde challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Alaves vs Barcelona spanish La liga soccer-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, right, looks to play the ball as Alaves' Ville Koski, center, defends during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Alaves vs Barcelona spanish La liga soccer-Ibrahim Diabate
Alaves' Ibrahim Diabate, left, celebrates his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Alaves vs Barcelona spanish La liga soccer-Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, front, and Alaves' Jon Guridi challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Alaves vs Barcelona spanish La liga soccer-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, left, and Alaves' Angel Perez fight for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, and Alaves' Antonio Blanco challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Barcelona's Jules Kounde heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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