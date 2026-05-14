Alaves 1-0 FC Barcelona, La Liga: Barca's Winning Streak Ends With Narrow Defeat
Barcelona’s hopes of reaching the 100-point mark in the Spanish league ended with a 1-0 loss at Alaves on Wednesday. Barcelona clinched its second straight league title on Sunday with a 2-0 win over rival Real Madrid at home and needed three wins in its last three matches to reach 100 points. The loss ended an 11-game winning streak for the Catalan club. Alaves’ players provided a guard of honor for Barcelona’s team before the match, lining up and applauding their rivals as they entered the field.
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