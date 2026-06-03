FIFA World Cup 2026: England Stars Train In Florida Ahead Of WC Opener
Thomas Tuchel led his England players to their first training on United States soil as the Three Lions gear up for their opening game at the FIFA World Cup 2026. England will play Croatia in their opening game at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will look to get a win. Tuchel has dropped key names from the squad for the marquee tourney including Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold. England is trying to win a first men’s title since lifting the World Cup in 1966. England’s top players — Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice — were all included.
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