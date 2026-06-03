FIFA World Cup 2026: England Stars Train In Florida Ahead Of WC Opener

Thomas Tuchel led his England players to their first training on United States soil as the Three Lions gear up for their opening game at the FIFA World Cup 2026. England will play Croatia in their opening game at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will look to get a win. Tuchel has dropped key names from the squad for the marquee tourney including Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold. England is trying to win a first men’s title since lifting the World Cup in 1966. England’s top players — Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice — were all included.

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FIFA WCup England Soccer
England players jog during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. vPhoto: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FIFA World Cup England Soccer
England forward Harry Kane, left, and defender Dan Burn, second left, work out during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FIFA World Cup 2026 England Soccer
England's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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England FIFA World Cup 2026 Football
England forwards Harry Kane, right, and Marcus Rashford work out during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FIFA WCup England Soccer
England players jog during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Englands head coach Thomas Tuchel FIFA World Cup 2026
England's head coach Thomas Tuchel walks on the practice pitch ahead of a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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England midfielder Jude Bellingham FIFA World Cup 2026
England midfielder Jude Bellingham controls the ball during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP /Rebecca Blackwell
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FIFA World Cup England Soccer
England's Alex Scott, from front left, Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane work out during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FIFA World Cup 2026 England Soccer
England forward Marcus Rashford, second left, works out with teammates during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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England forward Anthony Gordon FIFA WCup England Soccer
England forward Anthony Gordon works out during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, June 2, 2026, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. () | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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